After years of neglect, the parks in Galveston are getting some attention and city officials should keep that momentum.
Although the city isn’t investing gobs of money —of its $55.9 million general fund budget it dedicates $2.99 million to parks and recreation while pulling from other funding sources — officials in this administration are at least paying attention to what residents want in their communities. That’s notable, because residents have long complained that most of the focus in years past has been on tourists and not the people who live in Galveston and pay taxes year-round.
The city most recently has been working to address drainage problems at Jones Park, 71st Street and Jones Drive, which one resident aptly described as a “mud spot.”
The city also is considering adding a dog park and more parking at Jones Park, officials have said.
Also, the city recently added new workout equipment at McGuire Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park, 2228 28th St., and it’s replacing fences and adding basketball and playground equipment at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St.
These are small, but significant steps. Most cities, including Galveston, have more needs than resources to meet them.
Along with the general fund, the city must rely on bond elections, partnerships with private entities and the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. to maintain and improve its park system. The Industrial Development Corp., for example, recently approved about $900,000 for improvements to several city parks and facilities.
As difficult as it is, the city should continue to find ways to pay for such improvements. While parks might seem a frivolous pursuit relative to better roads and improving water and sewer systems, they’re an investment officials should take just as seriously.
Parks have economic value, improving the local tax base by increasing the value of privately owned land near parks, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.
And Texas A&M University reviewed 25 studies investigating whether parks and open spaces contributed positively to values of surrounding properties, finding that 20 of the 25 studies found that property values were higher.
“The real estate market consistently demonstrates that many people are willing to pay a larger amount for property located close to parks and open space areas than for a home that does not offer this amenity,” according to the university.
The National Recreation and Park Association, after reviewing a number of studies, also contends that quality parks and recreation are cited as one of the top three reasons that businesses cite in relocation decisions.
But most importantly, parks and recreation facilities contribute to a quality of life that more and more islanders seek.
“They provide identity for citizens and are a major factor in the perception of quality of life in a given community,” according to the association. “Parks and recreation services are often cited as one of the most important factors in surveys of how livable communities are.”
The city’s efforts to improve parks and recreation centers haven’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
But though it has made great strides, there’s still a lot of work to do on Galveston’s park system, Sabrina Dean, president of nonprofit Better Parks for Galveston, told The Daily News.
The nonprofit was founded in 2012 to raise money for parks equipment and improvements, Dean said.
There’s never enough funding for parks, partly because equipment is so expensive, Dean said.
“I don’t think there’s enough funding to repair everything that needs to be repaired,” Dean said.
But the city should do all it reasonably can and continue its investment in parks and recreation.
Galveston is far more than a tourist town. It’s a place where people live. And they deserve a livable community.
• Laura Elder
