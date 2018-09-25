With a capacity of nearly 4,000 passengers, the Carnival Vista is a big ship. But in some ways, it might be an even bigger deal to Galveston’s thriving cruise ship industry.
On Sunday, spectators and cruisers looked on as the Vista, Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest vessel, towered over Harborside Drive. At 133,500 tons, the 1,055-foot-long cruise ship is the largest to ever to tie up in Galveston. The sheer size of the mammoth vessel created a buzz among and gave pause to onlookers.
But the arrival of the Carnival’s Vista marks a significant departure from Galveston’s reputation as a smaller to mid-sized cruise ship port. With the arrival of the Vista, Carnival is putting a big stake in the water, sending its highest-profile ship to date to what is now the fourth-busiest cruise port in the nation.
Until recently, Galveston tended to specialize in the small, 2,000 to 3,000 passenger-sized ships. But with the Vista’s arrival, the game has suddenly changed. Suddenly, the Port of Galveston has some added swagger when competing for other opportunities.
Not that this did not come without effort and investment from Galveston’s side. Since January, when the announcement was initially made, the Port of Galveston spent about $3.3 million to prepare a berth for its arrival. Crews strengthened mooring devices, built a new gate for a gangway, improved the surface of the wharf and built a larger area that connects the passenger waiting area to the passenger loading bridge. And, as The Daily News has reported, there is much more attention needed to the port.
But the Vista could play an important role in ushering in these improvements.
Not too long ago, Galveston had zero cruise ships and a waning port. That all changed in 2000 with the arrival of Carnival Celebration, the first passenger liner to sail from Galveston. In the 18 years since, the port has become a hot homeport for passenger liners. With the fourth largest city in the nation 45 minutes up the road and home to two international airports, Galveston seems to be enviably positioned for the opportunity of expanding its role in the fast-growing cruise business.
Recent numbers point to between 600,000 and 700,000 of cruise visitors annually. And with that comes economic opportunity — from parking lots, hotels, as well as to the stores and restaurants on the island.
The questions are how big the cruise business in Galveston can get and whether port and city leaders can stay ahead of the growth potential. The answer to the first question seems to be the business could become considerably bigger. Industry officials apparently have told port leaders they could keep five cruise terminals busy on the island.
Sound crazy? So did the idea of inviting cruises ships into the Port of Galveston not too long ago. And now, as the fourth largest cruise port in the nation, look where we are — and might one day be.
The second question is more troublesome. Port leaders did a commendable job finding the money to get ready for the Vista, but it’s no secret that the port lacks the money to be proactive in developing facilities to accommodate all the opportunity this industry has to offer.
Finding a way to finance large capital improvement projects at the port should be among the top priorities for the whole community.
Leonard Woolsey
