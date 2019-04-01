The two or three commissioners pushing to replace the county legal department with eight private law firms owe taxpayers a much more detailed explanation of their rationale, among a couple of other things, than has been offered so far.
That explanation must be made to the public well before the court contemplates voting on the proposal, and it must include a detailed assessment of how this change would benefit the taxpayers.
As it stands now, the proposal looks shady and at least implies the commissioners pushing it have forgotten a fundamental truth, which is that the county legal department belongs to the taxpayers of Galveston County, not to the commissioners court.
From what little has been made public so far, it appears privatizing county legal services would cost taxpayers more than keeping the department.
So, who, exactly, stands to benefit from this change?
Commissioners also need to explain how, absent any substantial public deliberation, much less a request for qualifications, did the proposal get to the point of identifying and contracting with eight private law firms without violating at least the spirit and intent, if not the letter, of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Maybe there’s a way to have done that, but it’s not apparent in what we’ve seen so far.
Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s attempt to explain it didn’t really help.
“You can’t eliminate a department without some pre-planning in place,” Apffel said. “It wasn’t being done to be spiteful or secretive. It was being done in case that it did go forward.
“If you were considering being fired by The Galveston Daily News, do you think they would come to you and say ‘We’re thinking about firing you?’,” Apffel said. “No, that’s not how you do it.”
How does an elected body subject to the open meetings act pre-plan the elimination of a department in such a way that even some members of the elected body — Commissioner Stephen Holmes in this case — were in the dark about it without breaking the law?
The commissioner also seems to be confusing a couple of things.
One is the difference between a simple personnel action — firing somebody — and a structural change in the way government operates. Elected officials can deliberate the former in closed session, but not the latter.
Another is the difference in the rules governing the private sector and the public sector. And just for the record, 99 percent of the people ever let go from The Daily News knew it was coming and exactly why. They had at least one bad performance review, been given a corrective action plan with goals and deadlines and had failed to meet those.
Given that performance apparently is the problem with the county legal department, has any of that — bad performance reviews, corrective action plans with goals and deadlines — been compiled to justify this change?
What this looks like is a case of two or three elected officials meeting in secret to form a plan to send public money to eight hand-picked private law firms at a greater cost to the taxpayers and without any clear and compelling justification for having done so.
In other words, it looks bad.
Maybe it’s not that, but that’s what it looks like.
• Michael A. Smith
