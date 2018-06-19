Water conservation seems to always be a hard sell among some consumers of the essential stuff, and it’s an extremely hard sell at times like these when large parts of the county still are recovering from an epic flood and it’s raining pretty hard.
The bottom line, though, is we seem to be headed toward another drought and need to be thinking again about conserving water.
National Weather Service forecasters Monday were predicting the county could get as much as 4 inches of rain before Thursday. Just a little before that, officials with the Gulf Coast Water Authority had been urging its end users to begin taking voluntary action to conserve water and Galveston County Commissioners on Monday instituted a ban against outdoor burning.
There are no contradictions in those facts, however.
While the county probably will get enough rain to bring June totals out of drought territory, the area still will be unusually dry for the year, according to the National Weather Service.
By Monday afternoon, Galveston had received about 1.79 inches of rain at the isle airport, said Don Oettinger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
League City had received .73 inches of rain, according to the service.
Before Monday, the island had received just .16 inches of rain in June, which is about 3 inches below normal for this time of year, Oettinger said.
By Monday afternoon, the monthly total had reached 1.95 inches and the annual total was 10.07 inches, according to the service. The usual to-date annual total would be 20.63 inches, according to the service.
Galveston typically receives about 5.69 inches of rain in June, according to the weather service. In May, less than an inch of rain was measured in Galveston where 4.32 inches is the average for that month, according to the service.
Galveston County was considered “abnormally dry,” a term for the first of five stages of drought as defined by the weather service, officials said.
The rain in the forecast could bring the totals closer to where they should be this month, but it will take much more rain to make up for the year, Oettinger said.
“It’s progress and in the next few days there will probably be 2 inches to 4 inches in the area” but the year is still behind where it should be, Oettinger said.
About 44 percent of the state is experiencing drought beyond the first stage and an additional 34 percent is considered abnormally dry, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said earlier this month.
The western part of the state has been fighting drought conditions for as much as a year, while the dry conditions in the eastern part of the state are more recent, he said.
Galveston last experienced drought beginning in 2011 and continuing to 2014. The dry conditions now aren’t near the severity of 2011, but that could change if rainless days persist, he said.
We can all hope the recent showers are a sign of wetter months to come, but we all know that often is wishful thinking.
We should start conserving water now, before we’re in the middle of a drought and in the middle of a water crisis.
• Michael A. Smith
