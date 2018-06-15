You might reasonably ask what the doings in Paint Rock, a small town in northeast Alabama, could possibly have to do with anything anywhere else.
We’d argue a recent brew-up in that town of 200 or so provides an important reminder for anybody who has to live with a government, which, of course, is all of us.
It seems the mayor of Paint Rock was of the opinion the doings there were the business of very few, and drafted a set of guidelines to put that philosophy of exclusion into legal effect.
Three of the guidelines would strike anyone with even passing interest in government transparency and accountability as real humdingers, as they say in Alabama.
Item 10: “All regular scheduled meetings are open to the residents/property owners of the Town of Paint Rock. Anyone not residing in the town limits, or anyone not owning property within the town limits will not be permitted without prior approval of the council.”
Item 12: “Members of the media, i.e.: newspaper, television, radio, etc. will not be allowed without prior approval from the council majority. When asking for approval, you must present a valid reason/justification for the media to attend.”
Our pick for the most egregious crime against the people’s rights was Item 13, which states: “Recording of any meeting of the town council is not permitted. Posting of any Town minutes, email to council members, financial statements, etc., to ANY unauthorized media source is strictly forbidden.”
Alabama, like Texas and most other states, has open government laws meant to prevent exactly these sorts of offenses against the public’s right to observe and participate in business conducted by its proxy, the government. Such laws have been around for decades — Alabama’s date back to the 1920s — and are generally well-known. Yet despite that, there were Paint Rock’s rules.
Recently, and apparently after a social media battle about the rules, a resident of Paint Rock approached our colleagues at the Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro, Ala. The paper did what community newspapers do — investigated and reported about the absolutely clear violation of state law.
Sentinel editors wrote a measured, polite editorial suggesting the elected leaders of Paint Rock should reconsider or face a lawsuit and gently implied the Sentinel would file it if no one else did.
The Sentinel is a small, local paper, but its work got the attention of bigger news organizations — the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for one, which got the attention of national news organizations. Almost immediately, the leaders of Paint Rock were having to field questions posed by reporters from all over the place. Before the sun could rise and set twice, those leaders had decided the rules all were just a big misunderstanding, anyone could attend city meetings and the records of Paint Rock’s governmental actions were available to anyone wanting them.
Paint Rock proves again an old truth — laws don’t matter unless somebody’s willing to ensure they aren’t being violated. When it comes to open government laws, it’s almost always the local newspaper providing the oversight.
And policing government compliance with transparency rules may be the least of it.
A recent study by Paul Gao, professor of finance at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, found that when a local newspaper closes, the cost of government increases.
“A local newspaper, the authors conclude, holds an important and unique role in the proper functioning of the government and markets,” The Guardian, a newspaper in Great Britain, reported about the study.
Gao told The Guardian, “Some people told us a local newspaper doesn’t have an important local role. Others said they may play a role, but something else, some other alternative source of media, will come in.
“We think the local newspaper plays an important and unique role that cannot be easily replaced by an online source or national news media.”
We could not have said it better.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.