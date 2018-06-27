Voters in College of the Mainland’s jurisdiction should support the bond proposition trustees have called for a November referendum.
The college district has had no luck in passing bond propositions since voters approved a $4.75 million referendum in 1970. That was not for lack of trying because voters rejected bond proposals in 2007 and 2011.
Many people would argue the district was hanged with a rope of its own braiding in those past efforts, and there’s truth in that theory.
The Daily News, in fact, was among the first to suggest years ago that the college board’s imperious, and sometimes illegal, treatment of residents and taxpayers during public meetings would one day undermine its ability to pass bond propositions.
It did, but that’s the past. The situation at College of the Mainland has changed dramatically for the better, and the organization is now undoubtedly worthy of community support.
“For the past one and a half years, we’ve worked diligently to strengthen the image of the college,” President Warren Nichols said during a meeting at which trustees approved calling the referendum.
“We’ve created great partnerships between the college and businesses, industries and the community.”
Daily News editors have met with President Warren Nichols and have been impressed by his understanding of the organization’s role in the community and its current situation, and by his vision for college’s future.
It’s clear that Nichols, the trustees and the community members who helped draft the bond proposal understand what the college needs to be, and how to get it there, but they need some money.
The amount of money they are asking for — $162.5 million — is significant, no doubt, and the effort to get it approved will be complicated by the fact that Texas City ISD has just passed a significant bond proposition.
The largest portion of the referendum — about $138 million — is proposed for three new buildings.
The 160,000-square-foot Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Allied Health building will include new programs such as surgical technology, physical therapy assistance and communications, said Ruth Rendon, spokeswoman for the college.
A proposed 90,000-square foot industrial careers building would house the occupational safety technician and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs, among others, Rendon said.
A planned 60,000-square foot student success building would replace the existing administration building, Rendon said.
The rest of the bond would go toward renovations and expansions at the fine arts building, physical plant and technology upgrades, officials said. The police station, technical vocation and administration centers would be demolished under the bond proposal, officials said.
Officials have argued that expanding the campus is necessary to keep pace with increasing student enrollment.
Enrollment at the college has grown by about 21 percent during the past 10 years, according to district figures.
During the fall 2008 semester, 3,561 students were enrolled. By fall 2017, enrollment had grown to 4,328, Rendon said.
Registered voters who live in Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City school district boundaries are eligible to vote in the Nov. 6 election, officials said.
If approved, the bond would increase taxes on the average home in the district valued at about $120,800 by about $141 per year, officials said.
The current maintenance and operations tax rate is 0.216 per $100 valuation, officials said. If approved, the estimated interest and sinking tax rate would increase from zero to .117 per $100 valuation, Rendon said.
The bottom line is the community needs College of the Mainland as much as the college, after all these years, needs some serious capital investment.
The organization provides a vital community service and can’t continue to do that without substantial investment for the future.
• Michael A. Smith
