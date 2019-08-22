Opening of a Ninth Grade Center should help incoming Dickinson High School students in a number of ways during perhaps the most critical part of their academic careers.
Freshmen will take academic courses, have lunch and some introductory elective courses in the new building. They will still attend classes in the main campus for programs such as band, choir and athletics, according to the district.
Studies have shown the transition from eighth grade to ninth grade is precarious. That’s when many of the students who ultimately fail begin to flounder and fall behind.
New centers, such as Dickinson, can be a way of improving the success of on-time graduation for teens, especially students who displayed average to lower levels of performance in middle school, according to research at the University of Washington. Along with the self-esteem issues, developmental changes and environmental shakeup, some ninth graders fall through the cracks without proper transitional programs in place.
Researchers cited adolescent growth, exposure to traditional high schools and more demanding and impersonal schools as causes for an elevated risk of academic failure. To counter that effect, a number of high schools, like Dickinson, have been transitioning to the model that includes a separate physical space, a dedicated ninth-grade teaching team and separate administrative and counseling teams.
Ninth grade centers are not a new concept. The centers have been operating for at least two decades and are growing in popularity with school officials.
“More and more of us are realizing that it’s the make or break year for many 14- and 15-year-olds,” Jon Zaff, director of the Center for Promise at Tufts University, said in a 2013 article in The Atlantic. “It’s a time when the cognitive, emotional, and physical are all coming together. The schools are likely new environments, and the students have more autonomy and more homework.”
But it not just the building, which is next to the high school’s softball field, but the teachers and staff in the new building who will collaborate to ensure ninth graders know they are part of the high school. By participating with older students in programs such as band, choir and athletes, the ninth graders will have some interaction with the older students.
Ninth grade centers near the high school, and sharing common areas, have a better chance of success with the student, educators have said.
“By having the center in the high school, though, common areas such as the library, cafeteria, co-curriculars, etc., provide times for ninth-grade students to mix with upperclassmen,” Jay Hertzog, dean of education at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, said in article for The School Superintendent Association. “Those who teach in the center should be aware of the traits of 14-year-old students. They are different than 18-year-olds.”
A center to focus on the most critical year of a youth’s education is one of the best moves the district could have made.
• Dave Mathews
