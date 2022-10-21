The climate in Texas, according to the old joke, is lingering drought punctuated now and then by epic floods.
That’s funny, perhaps darkly so, because it’s true.
All the same, the warning this week from the Gulf Coast Water Authority about the possibility of strict conservation measures because of the drought we’re in now was unusual and troubling.
It was unusual because such warnings tend to come in the spring or summer, not the fall.
It was troubling because droughts seem to be getting worse, more frequent, widespread and tenacious.
Many Texans have an inherited fear of drought. We get it from our farming and ranching ancestors who prospered or failed, sometimes lived or died, by the rain.
Maybe it’s just that, but this September was the driest Texas has seen in a 128 years, according to National Integrated Drought Information System, a multi-agency partnership that coordinates drought monitoring, forecasting and information across the country.
And Texas has been in a drought since September 2021, largely because of climate patterns in the tropical Pacific Ocean and a climate pattern known as La Niña, which tends to shift rainfall and cooler temperatures toward the north of the United States, leaving the south drier and hotter, according to reports.
The long dry spell here is a problem, but the real problem is drought along the Brazos River Basin. That river, which runs all the way from just north of Abilene to the Gulf just south of Freeport, supplies water to most of Galveston County.
Bolivar Peninsula, Friendswood and parts of League City buy water elsewhere, but the rest of the county depends on the flow of the Brazos River.
More than 58 million gallons a day is needed to keep communities going in Bacliff, Bayview, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, some of League City, Texas City, Tiki Island, Dickinson, Bayou Vista, Dickinson, Kemah, Santa Fe and San Leon.
Another 60 million gallons a day are needed for industry across the county.
If rain doesn’t come soon in the Brazos River Basin, cities in the county that contract with the Gulf Coast Water Authority will have to begin calling for water usage limits, possibly by late spring, Brandon Wade, CEO of the authority, said.
“We just barely avoided calls for water usage limits this summer,” Wade said. “It would need to rain a significant amount between now and the beginning of summer to avoid this.”
With the flow of the Brazos River on such a decline, the authority is partnering with the Brazos River Authority to provide for flow to resume in the Brazos River through releases from its reservoirs from Lake Somerville to Possum Kingdom Reservoir, Wade said.
Those reservoirs were nearly 100 percent full at the beginning of 2022 and now are about 70 percent full and declining every day, Wade said.
If conditions don’t improve, consumers in Galveston County should prepare for significant water conservation efforts, especially with watering lawns and landscaping, Wade said.
Drought is only one of many factors contributing to a worsening water problem in Texas. Another is population growth, which is driving increased demand for a finite resource.
There’s not a lot that local governments and people can do about the supply-side problem.
Both can and should be part of the demand-side solution, however.
Cities, for example, are notorious for losing water through leaky systems. Galveston in 2018 launched a program to reduce its water loss to a mere 300 million gallons a year from a staggering 1 billion.
That problem is not unique to Galveston; it probably is the rule more often than the exception.
Municipal leaders everywhere are aware of the problem and probably would correct it tomorrow if doing so was easy. It’s not though; it’s expensive.
What they need is constituent demand, or least support, for spending the money it takes to correct the problem.
The rest of us also could do our part by becoming better stewards of the state’s water. We could, for example, stop filling gutters with runoff from sprinkler systems.
The point is, we need to stop thinking of water conservation as a crisis response, and start thinking of it as a way of life.
• Michael A. Smith
