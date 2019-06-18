The independence we celebrate on the Fourth of July promised freedom to all; however, that promise wasn’t fulfilled for African Americans, who were still in the bondage of slavery.
Flash forward to Jan. 1, 1863, when the Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln went into effect. But it was meaningless until the rebel armies were defeated and Union forces could enforce the law.
When the smoke finally cleared in April 1865, slaves in most parts of the Confederacy learned they were free.
However, Texas slaves were told the good news by Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865 — in Galveston.
That’s when the grassroots tradition of Juneteenth began and Galveston is the birthplace.
Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom through joyous gatherings and events with family and friends has been celebrated for the past 154 years.
Today, millions across the nation and world will celebrate the day that slavery finally ended in the United States.
We celebrate Juneteenth not only because it was the official ending of slavery in America, but because it started in Galveston. Galveston is home to this celebration. No other city or country can lay claim to this piece of history.
That’s reason enough.
For those of us who love Galveston, Juneteenth is a good story to share with those who may not know about this great story. There’s even a historical marker for all to see on The Strand near 22nd Street that shares what Juneteenth is all about.
It’s important that we continue to not only celebrate and recognize it, but it’s also important that we continue our long tradition at The Daily News of asking the president to declare Juneteenth a national day of observance.
We’re not asking for a national holiday, but a day of observance, similar to Flag Day. On such days, Americans are urged to think about something important to us all.
Juneteenth is important — and it should be on America’s national calendar.
So, take the time out today to enjoy some of the festivities planned in Galveston or round up a team to participate in the city of Texas City’s annual Juneteenth golf tournament. And, if you can’t participate in today’s festivities, the city of La Marque will have its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walter Feigle Park at 1009 Bayou Road in La Marque.
You can also help by writing a letter urging President Donald Trump to declare Juneteenth a national day of observance.
Juneteenth is a tradition that’s intricately woven into the fabric of our lives and one that should be celebrated by all Americans.
Happy Juneteenth.
• Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.