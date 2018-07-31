Port of Galveston officials want the Texas Department of Transportation to increase the weight rating on the Pelican Island Bridge so heavier loads can pass over it. The change is a key piece of a plan to move Del Monte Fresh Produce Co.’s operations to Pelican Island and free up space at the Galveston docks for cruise business.
As long as the community can feel safe, and be safe, with increasing the weight limit, the move makes economic sense.
The reality is the bridge, built in 1958, is aging and in need of repairs. The question is whether those flaws in the bridge make raising the weight limit a bad idea, despite the economic benefit of doing so. That question must be answered before the state can increase the bridge’s weight limit by 20 percent.
Originally rated at 50 tons, the bridge now carries a 40-ton designation by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“It would really open the door,” said Rodger Rees, director of the Port of Galveston. “We are in the process of opening up some of our property over there.”
Pelican Island is considered one of the largest undeveloped industrial and commercial land tracts with immediate Gulf access.
Developers continue to come forward with concepts for larger and medium-scale operations on this island. Transportation options always seem to inject themselves in the conversation, however, stalling the forward momentum.
County commissioners are spearheading a $91 million project to build a new vehicular bridge between Galveston and Pelican Island, which could be an economic development opportunity for the area.
Increasing the weight limit on the Pelican Island Bridge could only accelerate potential development by allowing for higher load levels to cross the bridge.
Currently on the table is the potential relocation of the existing Del Monte facility from piers 16-18 to Pelican Island. The upgrade to the bridge would allow Del Monte to move equipment and material such as pellets, plastic and paper. And the ability to move higher product weights would allow for potential developers on the island to consider operating on Pelican Island.
Plans to move Del Monte from its Galveston location stalled in part because of the weight limit on the bridge.
In 2017, Galveston Navigation District No.1, which owns and operates the bridge, said the bridge needed $10 million in repairs. So far, the navigation district has spent about $1.5 million, Rees said.
“There’s still some money left, so it’s unclear whether or not they will do work on it, or if it can be regraded as it is,” Rees said. “We have not been able to get definitive information.”
Increasing the load rating of the bridge by 20 percent makes sense as an economic fire starter. We get that. But the bridge was downgraded in the first place for a reason. Let’s ensure the Texas Department of Transportation brings forward to the public a clear and specific analysis of the work required to safely operate at the proposed limit and those concerns are satisfactorily addressed.
• Leonard Woolsey
