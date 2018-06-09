La Marque officials have hit on a hot topic by contemplating an ordinance meant to crack down on slumlords by strengthening rules on residential rental units.
The small mainland city’s not alone in wanting to fight the proliferation, and clean up an existing stock, of substandard housing with rules directed at residential landlords. Attempting to do so is a trend in cities large and small across the country and one driven by some pretty clear justifications.
But while such efforts may be justifiable, they may also be facing some long odds in the long run.
Among the most frequently cited justifications is the link between substandard housing and crime. Public housing generally gets most of the popular criticism on that topic, but it’s mostly undeserved. Housing authorities have strict occupancy rules, perform tenant background checks and site inspections and enforce the terms of their leases. Frequently, they are the only operators of affordable housing doing so.
The main sponsors of the neighborhood crime are private landlords who operate low-end rental units without much effort to vet tenants or maintain property to reasonable standards. Many cities have come to understand that and are attempting to improve the situation, both for people who need affordable housing and everybody else, with rules meant to regulate the behavior of private landlords.
In La Marque, a proposed ordinance would require residential landlords to register with the city or face fines, officials said.
Each registration would require a fee of $100 for the first rental unit and $20 per additional rental unit, according to the city. Any owner who rented or leased a unit but failed to register with the city could be fined up to $500, officials said.
The ordinance was prepared after a comprehensive review of ordinances in other cities, Mayor pro tem Keith Bell said. The city council approved a first reading of the ordinance in May, but must take it up two more times and hold a public hearing, officials said.
“Through our fire and police departments, through visiting and being in those structures, we found that many of our citizens live in deplorable conditions,” Bell said. “We found that when properties are leased, those are less kept and have more structural problems. They tend to harbor and facilitate all sorts of criminal activity.”
Bell in January proposed shifting some of the city’s policy attention in a longtime blight reduction program toward ordinances concerning rental properties, which make up about 70 percent of the housing inventory.
The proposed ordinance would allow the city to more aggressively police landlords with inspections and hold them accountable for things that happen on their property, city officials said.
At least 20 Texas cities such as Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington also are adopting rental registration ordinances, according to the University of Texas School of Law.
While Bell seems to be the main force behind the proposed La Marque ordinance, he seems to have support at least from the mayor.
“This is more about holding the property owners accountable to their leases than regulating tenants,” Mayor Bobby Hocking said. “In this regard, it makes it safer for the citizens who lease properties in our city.”
Despite some clear justification, such ordinances are flying against strong headwinds, especially in Texas where the governor and legislative leaders have been hostile to any form of local control over any private business activity.
La Marque should pass its ordinance soon and try to do some good with it while the city still has the authority to do such things. That authority very well may not exist after the next session of the Texas Legislature.
• Michael A. Smith
