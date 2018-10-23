Galveston needs a trail.
It already has many trails. But what it needs is a single, unified trail — from Bolivar Roads to San Luis Pass —that illustrates a single theme: the natural history of a barrier island.
The idea of a Barrier Island Trail is based on The Ice Age National Scenic Trail. If you’re curious, that trail is in Wisconsin, a state with many geological wonders. A knowledgeable native of that state can point to kames, eskers and drumlins and tell you what they are — each a geological feature created by glaciers.
Most of us who grew up in rural Texas have seen a plow turn soil. But we can’t imagine a sheet of ice a mile thick doing things to land. You have to see a kame to understand how a hole could form in a glacier and how the debris scraped up by the glacier, called till, could fall through, forming a hill shaped by an ice mold.
In the late 1950s, some public-spirited folks argued that you couldn’t really be a Wisconsinite if you didn’t understand this history. Understanding it means seeing it, so these folks envisioned a 1,200-mile trail where hikers would pass the natural wonders.
The natural wonders of a barrier island might seem less dramatic. But nature has its own rules for drama. The island’s geology was shaped by tides, currents and erosion. Those forces are subtler than glaciers, but they are not without drama.
What would a Galveston trail look like?
A lot of it would be unmarked. One of the great walks in the journals of natural history was across the dunes, beaches and marshes of Cape Cod. The traveler was Henry David Thoreau. His journal of the trip is still a national treasure.
His walk needed no signposts, no pavement, no mulch. He left only tracks. Much of the trail across this barrier island would be along the beaches on the West End. The state park has a network of trails through the marshes — a nice detour from the gulf to the bay. Other possibilities for detours include Sportsman’s Road and Laffite’s Cove — prime spots for birdwatchers.
Much of the story of this barrier island involves the seawall, so part of the trail would be over pavement and rip rap. Finally, the trail could go through the East End Lagoon, a natural area so near the university and downtown.
The Barrier Island Trail might outgrow Galveston and become a national scenic trail. Galveston is one of a chain of barrier islands, and serious walkers might want to do a little island hopping.
But the trail should start here in Galveston.
Of all the barrier islands in the world, can you think of one that’s more interesting?
• Heber Taylor
Editor’s note: Retired Daily News Editor Heber Taylor is writing guest editorials this week.
