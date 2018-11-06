Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.