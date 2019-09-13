Our thoughts today are with the congregation of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the brick and mortar part of which was destroyed by fire early Friday.
This was a terrible loss for both the congregation and the larger communities in Texas City and La Marque.
There’s some good news in the story, however. The best is that no one was hurt in the fire that broke out Friday morning at the church building, 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. Also good is news the structure was insured, according to church leaders.
The church building was historical. It was almost 70 years old, having been completed in about 1950, according to church leaders.
The church’s roots stretch back almost twice that far, however.
And much of the church’s history was in and on the walls that came down Friday.
There were stained-glass windows donated by some of the founding families and pictures of past pastors on some of the walls. There was a church bell high up in the steeple that likely dates to 1800.
There’s no doubt that the people of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church lost things Friday that cannot be replaced.
The loss of the old building and the historical artifacts is tragic, but that loss is eased a little by the fact that the church building is not the church, any more than a house is a home.
The church lives in its members, and because of that, it will live on past this loss.
And although its building is gone, its history lives on.
The church was established in 1885 by the Rev. Israel S. Campbell, an escaped slave who made it to Canada and attended Oberlin College, church members told The Daily News in 2014 when a Texas Historical Marker was erected at the building.
The founding families of the church, the Brittons, Phillips, Hobgoods, Caldwells and Bells, are all important in the history of The Settlement, the community of freed slaves that grew up around the church.
The church changed names and buildings through the years, but it was always a gathering place for the community, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr. told The Daily News in 2014.
“It has survived quite a bit,” Lee said in 2014.
No organization gets to be 134 years old without having faced and surmounted adversity. We have no doubt that Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church has done so and will so after the setback it experienced Friday.
• Michael A. Smith
