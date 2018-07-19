On Wednesday in Austin, the state’s Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security heard testimony from school staff members, which included administrators, activists, counselors and researchers. Two things occurred:
1. There was an emphasis on the importance of providing adequate mental health resources to students before they turn violent.
2. Lawmakers asked whether it is financially feasible to expand those services statewide.
We agree both the recommendation and reality must factor into any solution.
We also agree that coming up with plan will be a very tough for the members of the committee. However, it is their job to do just that.
As it seems with many issues involving schools and education, at the end of the day, funding always seems to be in the center of the ring.
There are about 12,500 counselors and 1,934 school psychologists to serve the approximately 5 million public school students in Texas, said Stephanie Barbre, a specialist in school psychology, the Texas Tribune reported. The American School Counselor Association recommends about twice that number of counselors, and Barbre said the ideal ratio of school psychologists to students would be about 1-to-700, which would require several times the current number of school psychologists.
But state Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, questioned how much more funding schools need from the state to address their counselor shortages, the Tribune reported.
“School districts are capable, certainly have the authority to hire more counselors,” Huffines said. “The Legislature doesn’t necessarily need to be involved. It could be involved, but this issue could also be taken at the ISD level because they have complete discretion.”
Now, there is the rub.
As we have heard in arguments about school funding through the years, extra funding won’t necessarily help improve schools.
Oh, and don’t forget to send the Robin Hood payments to the state.
The school funding problem seems to arise, in our opinion, way too often without a fix. For years, there have been calls to reform the method the state uses to fund its schools.
At the bottom line, most discussions about education always seem to come down to money. And it’s an uncomfortable discussion for lawmakers.
But it is a discussion they must have.
In years past, we have urged the governor to call a special session specifically to address the school funding issue.
We do so again.
• Dave Mathews
