The Port of Galveston may find itself with a third cruise terminal — along with a much needed economic shot in the arm — without having to lay out a large sum of cash up front or make significant commitment to debt to fund the project.
“Right now, the talk is about having Royal Caribbean come in and build the terminal themselves,” Port Director Roger Rees recently told a Daily News reporter. “Then we’d have them lease the land from the port, sharing in revenues with them. We’d control the parking aspect of it.”
Projections for the third terminal at the Port of Galveston point to a cost of about $85 million.
The interesting aspect about this proposal is that the port, which has struggled for years without enough cash for many capital improvements, will be leasing land to the cruise line.
The heavy capital investment for the facility would come from the cruise line, while a smaller investment in a new parking facility would come from the port.
If successful, this concept would allow the port to invest its limited free capital into other much needed infrastructure needs, of which there are many.
The driving factor in this project is to allow the port to welcome Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class of ship in the fall of 2020. These Oasis-class ships, of which there are four with more planned, are more than 1,180 feet long and capable of carrying more than 6,200 passengers. Cruise ships currently serving the port average between 3,000 and 4,000 passengers.
The very larger Oasis-class vessels require special services and infrastructure at the ports servicing them. The proposed facility at Pier 10 in Galveston would need to be in the 155,000-square-foot range. Currently cruise ships occupy piers 25 and 27.
Galveston is the fourth-largest cruising port in the nation. The port generated $37.5 million in revenues — making it a significant economic engine for the community in 2018. The flip side is the port also carried roughly $37.2 million in expenses in 2018 — eking out a meager $250,000 or so of free cash flow, hardly a significant sum allowing for investment or taking on project debt toward expensive improvements.
The port needs to grow in both capacity and quality. And by creatively finding a way to bring much needed infrastructure improvements without incurring heavy debt service, the port will be better positioned to serve both current and prospective clients. If this plays out as initially discussed, it would be good for Galveston and is certainly an idea worthy of serious consideration.
• Leonard Woolsey
