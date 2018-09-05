Could any amount of money buy a civil engineering project sufficient to keep Galveston streets from flooding during rain such as fell during the Labor Day holiday?
City officials say a complete solution is unlikely at any cost, much less one that local taxpayers could afford.
All the same, Galveston should be talking about technological ways to reduce flooding, how much those would cost and whether the benefits would be worth the expense.
Some interesting ideas have come up. The city for a time was talking about building a detention sump under the old Medical Arts Building in the 300 block of 21st Street downtown.
That’s apparently off the table, but is a good example of thinking about possible improvements.
Every time there’s bad street flooding, people call for a pump system of some sort that would keep the island afloat in heavy rain like bilge pumps do for a leaking ship.
That’s apparently an option, although a distant one, and City Manager Brian Maxwell said he’s not convinced a pump system would help much with rains such as fell on Labor Day.
Meanwhile, the whole question of flood mitigation in Galveston is complicated by plans the Army Corps of Engineers is developing for a coastal spine, known locally as the Ike Dike, meant to reduce the effects of storm-surge flooding such as swamped about 75 percent of the island during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
All the initial plans the corps has made public so far call for a ring levee around Galveston to keep out rising water driven by tropical cyclones. The question is what happens when a strong storm pushing a lot of storm surge also is dropping rain like we saw during Hurricane Harvey. The ring levee seems to demand a pump system.
All of that is a long time and a lot money away, but there are things the people could do in the meantime to reduce both flooding and property damage from flooding.
For one thing, we need to rethink our attitude about plastic — single-use shopping bags and all the rest of the plastic waste that too frequently escapes into the environment and, among other things, clogs storm drains.
Governmental regulation might be part of that battle, but the real solution requires ordinary people to act differently on their own accord; to begin thinking of plastic as what it is — a useful substance that becomes dangerous pollution if it’s not responsibly contained. We need to think of it more like motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze and batteries.
People could also be better about obeying Galveston’s no-wake ordinance, which forbids driving faster than 5 mph along flooded streets. It’s just bad citizenship, un-neighborly and ignorant to go plowing along a flooded street fast enough to send water over the curbs and into people’s homes and businesses. It shouldn’t take government action to stop that.
• Michael A. Smith
