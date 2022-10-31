2022 Press Run

Steve Mataro, left, with DSW Homes, sounds the air horn to start 5k and 10K runners for The Daily News’ annual Press Run in Galveston on Saturday.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

The 2022 Daily News Press Run, a fundraising effort on behalf of youth literacy, set records in both the number of runners and revenue for local reading efforts.

Saturday morning, nearly 500 runners and walkers took to the streets, crossing the Galveston causeway and finishing back at The Daily News. The weather could not have been better. Mother Nature even provided a welcome helping breeze to runners’ backs on the return trip across the 2-mile bridge.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

