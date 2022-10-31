The 2022 Daily News Press Run, a fundraising effort on behalf of youth literacy, set records in both the number of runners and revenue for local reading efforts.
Saturday morning, nearly 500 runners and walkers took to the streets, crossing the Galveston causeway and finishing back at The Daily News. The weather could not have been better. Mother Nature even provided a welcome helping breeze to runners’ backs on the return trip across the 2-mile bridge.
But after the sore muscles are gone, the real work — helping our youth gain the skills and habits of reading — remains.
In its 11th year, The Daily News Press Run has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide classroom newspapers, reading materials and literacy tools — all free to teachers.
Reading leads to succeeding. Few predictors of a student’s trajectory in life are as telling as the ability to read. And reading means finding the love and hunger to use reading to untangle the unknown and solve the mysteries ahead.
Knowledge and critical reading skills cannot be accurately taught in a TikTok video.
For the hundreds who awoke early and put their best foot forward for literacy, we thank you. Your energy and spirit directly contributed to the benefit of local students.
The Press Run also works hand-in-hand with two other organizations that play critical roles in developing our youths’ lives: SMART Family Literacy and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
SMART Family Literacy places books into the hands of children who may never own them. And Big Brothers and Big Sisters provide critical mentorship relationships for children who might not have such role models in their lives.
Both are great organizations, and The Daily News is proud to work alongside and support each.
As for the many sponsors who make the essential funding possible — many thanks.
For the 11th year, Steve Mataro of DSW Homes stepped up as title sponsor. Mataro’s commitment to promoting literacy via The Daily News Press Run is second to none.
Others, such as the University of Texas Medical Branch, Lone Star Rally, Sea Star Base Galveston and Farmers Insurance-The Fidencio Leija Agency, stepped forward as Gold Sponsors in 2022. Without their support, few children would be on the receiving end of valuable literacy tools.
In total, 56 different sponsors contributed to the record success in 2022.
And a special thanks to emcee Sarah Pepper of Mix 96.5 for her energetic personality in keeping our race moving forward.
But wait, there is more.
The Daily News will hold its first annual Press Run on the mainland in May. With the Texas City route in development, look for more information soon.
Regardless of zip code, youth need easy access to reading materials. So few skills predict or impact one’s future opportunities as the ability to read. And if all that requires are a few sore muscles, that seems like a small investment in a student resulting in a big payoff down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.