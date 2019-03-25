“As state agencies and environmental groups continue to test the Houston Ship Channel and parts of Galveston Bay for contaminants from the Intercontinental Terminals Co. tank fire in Deer Park, the threat those chemicals will have a direct effect on Galveston Island or its beaches is remote, experts say.”
The paragraph, published in Monday’s Daily News, acts as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with living within proximity of chemical and other industrial plants. It also serves to remind us not to act surprised when an event of this nature occurs.
What matters, however, is how we respond.
Our communities are 30 miles downstream from the Deer Park incident, and locals are rightly concerned about the potential for dangerous chemicals deposited into the ship channel.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, hazardous concentrations of some chemicals, including benzene, were discovered in a drainage ditch that carries water from the plant to the ship channel. The chemicals leaked Friday afternoon, after a containment wall at the plant failed, allowing a mix of chemicals and firefighting foam to leak into the channel.
Galveston County’s economy is greatly dependent on the health of the bay. Any threat to water conditions tends to elevate concerns about fishing, tourism and other activities for both the public and those who depend on the channel for commerce. Any shutdown impacts both.
According to experts, limited chemicals leaking into the water will dilute and dissipate when mixed with the proportionally larger volume of water flowing through the channel and limiting any effects in the Galveston area.
That said, this does not remove the uneasiness of the average citizen. Chemicals like benzene are dangerous and demand — rightly so — a high level of attention and measurement.
The nonprofit Galveston Bay Foundation last week began taking samples of the water from the ship channel and Galveston Bay, said Bob Stokes, the foundation’s president.
On Monday, the foundation announced it had detected elevated levels of benzene upstream and downstream from the Deer Park plant.
Couple things here going forward.
First, geographically we live in an area where these occurrences will happen.
What we hope is when they do, safety procedures are in place to successfully protect both life and communities.
Secondly, we do not casually take reports of all clear without insisting on additional testing and environment impact reporting. Too often vested parties are moving quickly to remove the spotlight of attention from an incident. To allow this to happen without full due diligence reduces the community’s essential right to know.
After all, an accident — whether a glass of spilled milk or toxic chemicals — will require a clean-up.
Information needs to come out for the public to review.
For now, the residents down-channel from Deer Park should remain calm but vigilant in making sure the proper actions are being taken to ensure the health of both the people and the environment.
• Leonard Woolsey
