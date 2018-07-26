Galveston’s Industrial Development Corp. should move forward with the request from the Park Board of Trustees for an additional $500,000 for a pending beach-building project along the seawall west on 61st Street.
Earlier this year, the Industrial Development Corp. agreed to allocate $1.5 million from local sales tax revenue for the project. The park board will ask the Industrial Development Corp. for another $500,000 — pushing the total to $2 million, officials said.
Based on what the island is experiencing this year in tourism, continuing to invest in beach development seems to be a good use of that tax revenue, the spending of which is fairly strictly limited to projects meant to boost tourism.
Many businesses are reporting a record season, parking is increasingly scarce along the seawall, and beach vendor umbrellas are popping up like Texas bluebonnets in springtime.
The beach, which was named after former state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, was built in 2015 when local, state and federal entities paid $23 million to lay down 15 blocks of sand. The next dredging and sand placing would happen in 2019 to replenish the beach that has washed away and expand the efforts westward, said Reuben Trevino, director of beach operations at the park board.
“Now that we have a base substrate, we’re going to be able to go much farther with it,” Trevino said.
The heavy lifting — or investment dollars — comes from the Texas General Land Office, which increased its contribution from $3 million to $6 million. The corps agreed to pay an additional $1 million to the plan but the changes meant the local match needed to increase from $1.5 million to $2 million, according to the park board.
One does not have to spend too much time along the seawall to witness the significant uptick in visitors to the beaches since the post-Ike beach rebuilding program that began a few years ago.
But there is another element beyond luring tourists to the island — beach-building projects are meant to widen beaches and provide more area for sand to absorb the force of waves, which reduces erosion. And as we find ourselves moving into the crosshairs of prime hurricane season, residents know all too well the risks.
And while the discussion and debates continue about whether an Ike Dike or similarly man-made surge protection element will ever go into place, using nature’s natural barrier — sand — makes good sense.
The Industrial Development Corp. should approve the request as should the city council.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.