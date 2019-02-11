There’s very little comfort for drivers in the recent news that traffic fatalities in Texas dropped a little in 2018 compared to 2017, as the Insurance Council of Texas recently reported.
The decline was modest and came after almost 10 years of soaring increases, according to the council’s numbers. The number of fatalities on Texas roads was 3,567 last year, down from 3,720 in 2017, a reduction of 157, a little more than 4 percent.
The number of deaths in 2017 — 3,720 — was the highest in past 16 years at least, and maybe longer. We don’t know for sure because the numbers the council provided go back only to 2003.
The number of deaths was still much higher in 2018 than any time in the recent past, despite the decline, and would have to fall a long way before there’s any cause for celebration.
While it’s not bad news that slightly fewer people died on the state’s roads and highways in 2018, a more interesting, and troubling, story is in the numbers since 2003.
What those show is steady decline most years until about 2011, when the number of fatalities just took off on a climb to what, we all should hope, was a peak in 2017.
In 2003, 3,371 people died on Texas roads, according to the council. By 2010, that number had dropped to 2,781, a decline of 590 human beings, and 17.5 percent.
So, the number of deaths last year was almost 6 percent higher than it had been 15 years before, and 22 percent higher than it was in 2010.
These are total numbers, so some of that increase could be accounted for by population growth and an increase in the number of miles people are driving, except that numbers had been falling even as Texas was growing and Texans were driving more.
The spike that began in 2011, which, plotted on a graph, resembles the trajectory of jet airplane taking off, argues that something other than, or along with, steady population growth has been at play.
It’s also interesting that the soaring death toll came during a period when the odds of surviving a car crash were improving exponentially because of improved safety technology.
It’s no coincidence, as far as we and the insurance council are concerned, that traffic deaths began to soar in Texas at the same time the habit of sending text messages through cell phones took off.
Had the well-established trend underway from 2003 to 2010 continued, we could have expected something less than 22,248 people to have died during the eight years after. Instead, the number was 29,959.
It’s no stretch to argue that some, maybe a lot, of those 3,711 extra people who died in the years 2011 to 2018 died because somebody was texting and driving.
You can’t blame it all on texting. Garden variety bad driving — the aggressive, discourteous, dimwitted driving we all witness every day — accounts for some of it.
But trying to type onto a tiny keyboard while operating a machine that’s hurtling through space is the condensed essence of aggressive, discourteous and dimwitted; anybody doing that probably also is doing every other thing that constitutes bad driving and consequently kills people.
Another key date in this story is 2017, when the Texas Legislature passed house Bill 62, which made it illegal to text while driving.
That law went into effect Sept. 1, 2017, and very next year the number of traffic deaths declined for the first time in seven years.
Only time will tell whether that downward dip will become a trend, and there is some speculation in attributing it to the law against texting.
All the same, there’s reason to hope the law and the fact that texting and driving is indefensible and morally reprehensible are catching hold among Texas drivers.
• Michael A. Smith
