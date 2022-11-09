It’s a textbook example of understatement, but the cruise industry at the Port of Galveston has come a long way in 22 years.
Some might recall that October day in 2000 when Carnival Cruise Line’s vessel Celebration made its inaugural voyage from the island, launching what would become — to everyone’s surprise — the port’s most important industry.
The port reached another huge milestone Wednesday with the official opening of its third terminal, a $125 million facility at Pier 10 built in partnership with Royal Caribbean Group that will accommodate more and larger ships.
When the Celebration sailed in 2000, no one knew Galveston would become the fourth busiest cruise port in the United States or that revenues from cruise ships and related business would one day make up more than half of the port’s revenue
But by 2015, those lines made up 57 percent of the port’s projected $32 million in revenues.
And if port officials and islanders were surprised by the success of the cruise industry here, so were the cruise lines.
Port officials and others had worked for years before 2000 to lure passenger vessels, with scant luck.
When lines did take an interest in Galveston, they saw the historic seaport city as an experimental market, a place to send smaller, older ships replaced by larger, newer ones in more lucrative markets.
What that experiment proved is Galveston isn’t a backwater, bit-part player in the cruise industry, but a star. In Texas, it’s the star.
Cruise lines haven’t for a long time considered Galveston to be the place to retire aging ships to clear berth space at top-tier ports; Galveston is a top-tier cruise port.
That was further evidenced Tuesday when Allure of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean’s largest ships, docked at the new terminal, signaling for some a new cruising era for the island.
Likewise, Royal Caribbean expects Icon of the Seas, its newest ship representing a whole new class of very large passenger liners, to at least dock in Galveston in late 2023 or 2024, officials told a Daily News reporter on Wednesday.
Opening of the new terminal is more than just a major expansion of the port’s ability to accommodate cruise business, although that in itself is important.
The terminal also signifies a shift in what might be the downsides of pursuing cruise business. Before 2000, Galveston had one mostly idle cruise terminal, no cruise business to speak of and a cadre of advocates who saw new life for the port in that industry.
Those advocates got a lot of pushback from people who were reasonably skeptical and suspicious of the cruise industry, which had a habit of blowing into and out of ports more less on a whim.
Back then, container cargo was seen as the best hope to breathe new life, new money and new hope into a struggling port. It’s more than symbolic that the new cruise terminal rose at Pier 10, where the port’s mostly idle container cranes had once been.
The new terminal does a lot to put those fears to rest. It’s just hard to imagine Royal Caribbean investing as it has in Galveston without a solid long-term commitment to this market and confidence in the future.
There still are downsides and things worth worrying about. Traffic and pollution, both of which the port is working to mitigate, are two of them.
There’s also a less concrete fear among some in the tourism industry about whether cruising competes with other local businesses such as hotels and what might happen to the character of the island if the industry becomes too large a local player.
All those are worries for another day, though. Today should be about celebrating the fact the port and its industry partners achieved a great success in getting the terminal open and to look forward to the port’s continued evolution as a major player in the industry.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.