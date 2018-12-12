Clearly, an assistant principal’s plan late last month to stop a bully by arranging a sting operation involving two eighth graders was misguided.
The assistant principal at Blocker Middle School in Texas City faces administrative discipline after telling one student who had gone to him with bullying complaints to tell another student to meet him in the bathroom to fight, according to reports.
The two boys went to the bathroom and the assistant principal was waiting for them there to take control of the situation, according to the school district. It was a bad idea and things could have gone badly wrong. But the assistant principal deserves credit for trying to do something.
Bullying is a serious issue at schools everywhere. And as The Daily News has learned from its extensive reporting for the 2017 series “Bullied to the Brink,” some educators and adults ignore bullying.
Research has shown the vast majority of bullying episodes are witnessed by peers or adults at school, according to a 2017 report by Florida State University titled “Top 10 Reasons Why Educators Should Care About Bullying.”
But the unacceptable reality is that adults rarely intervene in bullying episodes, according to the report.
“One study found that teachers report they often intervene in bullying situations; however, observational research has shown teachers intercede in only 15 percent to 18 percent of classroom and playground bullying episodes,” according to the report.
That needs to change. Nearly 60 percent of bullying episodes stop within 10 seconds if someone intervenes, be it by a student or a teacher, according to the report.
“Research investigating the effectiveness of bullying prevention programs has found that programs promoting bystander intervention are more successful at reducing bullying than programs that do not have a bystander component,” according to the report.
“Educator responses to bullying are equally important. When school staff intervene, there tends to be a more positive climate and higher student reports of safety at school. Other research suggest that students take cues from teachers, so if teachers are ignoring bullying, the students are more likely to ignore bullying as well.”
So, although the assistant principal’s plan was misguided, he didn’t ignore a student’s request for help. And though he faces disciplinary action, it shouldn’t deter him from helping others who are being bullied.
More educators should intervene in bullying and more schools should have very clear protocols about how they should do that.
• Laura Elder
