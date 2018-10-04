Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan should heed the urging of 23 state lawmakers representing coastal property owners and reject a premium rate increase the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board of directors recommended in July.
Sullivan has until Oct. 15 to decide whether the association can increase by 10 percent the rates commercial and residential property owners must pay for coverage in the state’s high-risk windstorm pool.
A letter that 23 coastal legislators sent Sullivan last week called the increase an unfair added cost coming just a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated communities from Rock Port to Port Arthur.
“The adoption of a rate increase should be considered unfair, excessive and unreasonable until the current level of funding is proven to be inadequate to pay projected losses,” the letter states.
The letter also points out that Mike Geeslin, former commissioner, disapproved a rate increase in 2009, shortly after hurricanes Ike and Dolly.
Geeslin found the rate increase “would only stifle the livelihood of those who are desperately working to rebuild their homes and businesses,” the letter states.
In the past two months, consumer advocates against the rate increase also have petitioned Sullivan to reject the proposal.
Sullivan should reject the rate increase and urge the Texas Legislature to reform the program in ways that ensure its financial health without putting this vital commodity beyond the reach of many working Texans.
This would be the eighth rate increase the windstorm board has approved in the past 10 years. Premium rates have increased a total of more than 40 percent, in that time.
The insurance industry and its advocacy groups argue there’s compelling evidence that rates must increase to keep the organization in sound financial shape.
But, there’s disagreement about whether the 10 percent hikes are necessary and appropriate. The association’s own board was closely spilt on the increase — five members representing industry voted for, four members representing other constituencies voted against.
Harvey caused about $19.4 billion in insured losses of all kinds from both flooding and wind, according to the Texas Insurance Council. The uninsured losses, however, were a staggering $100 billion, according to the council.
As with flood insurance, low participation rates are a greater problem than low premium rates. Both systems — wind and flood — now allow too many property owners to ride the bubble without coverage, hoping for the best, or government bailout in event of the worst.
The association might be underfunded after Harvey, but the rate increase Sullivan is considering won’t help that for this year because it wouldn’t go into effect until January, a month after the official end of hurricane season.
Better than another incremental rate increase, lawmakers who convene in January should take a hard look at how the association is funded — including the level of financial support from the industry — how to encourage more companies to sell policies outside the association and how to increase participation rates among property owners.
• Michael A. Smith
