Galveston City Council was right to approve an ordinance setting out new rules meant to govern the interaction between motor vehicles and other travelers — primarily bicyclists but also pedestrians and people on horseback or in horse-drawn conveyances — despite some doubts and worries.
The new ordinance, scheduled to take effect May 1, has provisions aimed at motor-vehicle drivers and bicyclists.
It requires drivers when passing to maintain at least a 3-foot distance from cyclists and other vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and equestrians, or face a $250 fine.
On city streets, the new rule requires drivers to slow down to 20 mph or by 20 mph. For example, a driver in a 55 mph zone would be required to slow to 35 mph, but a driver in a 30 mph zone would slow to 20 mph.
Among the doubts was whether police could enforce the rules, especially the 3-foot passing rule. Everybody, including the main advocates for the rules, knew enforcement would be difficult, and that the rule would be broken far more often than anyone got cited for a violation.
Some rules have worth, in that they provide a clear social benefit, even when infractions are rarely punished, however. Laws requiring seat belts and child safety seats were frequently violated after they first were passed, but having the law gave weight to the social imperative that finally changed how most people thought and acted.
The main worry was that a provision in the ordinance requiring riders to put red lights on the back of their bicycles when riding after dark would cause financial hardship for people, especially low-wage earners who frequently bike to and from work.
The worry was two-fold — one about the cost of such a light and the other about the $50 fine set out in the ordinance for not having the light.
The former was just a little overwrought. You can buy bike lights in sets of four — two red, two white — for about $6.
The latter worry is grounded a little more in reality, however.
The fear among some was a year or so after the ordinance went into effect, a total of zero drivers would have been cited under a law meant to make them behave better, while every busboy and bar-back in town would be dragging a $50 municipal fine along as he peddled to work.
That’s a reasonable fear, just on its face, given how elusive the violating drivers will be, and how much like fish in a barrel the lightless cyclists will be.
The city should make an effort to ensure that doesn’t happen. One way to do that would be to have a long information and education period during which light-rule violators get warnings rather than tickets.
• Michael A. Smith
