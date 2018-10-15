In light of recent comments by a legislative committee chairman, Galveston police officers should take another look at a proposal to get their struggling pension in line with standards before the state intervenes.
City negotiators and members of the locally appointed board overseeing the plan recently said they were close to an agreement that would get the plan’s amortization period, a measure of how well it could meet estimated future commitments to retirees, to about 30 years.
The longer the amortization period, the more money the city and employees must contribute for the plan to meet its commitments.
About 30 years is a good number because that’s the number The Texas Pension Review Board has been pressing the city and the local pension board to achieve. The plan’s amortization period in 2017 was estimated to be almost 46 years, according to an actuarial report.
The city and the local pension board recently said they had agreed on a funding spilt that could achieve the 30-year amortization, but there was an impasse on one point.
The city had agreed to increase its contribution by 2 percent — to 16.83 percent of police payroll from 14.83 percent — and the board has agreed to lower its expectation of the city contribution to 17.8 percent from 23.26 percent.
Police officers would continue contributing about 12 percent of their pay toward the plan.
The impasse is over the age at which police officers can draw their full pensions. Police officers with 20 years employment now can draw full pension benefits at age 50, the city wants that number to be 55.
People could argue all day about whether 50 is too young to retire and about whether it’s fair to change the terms for officers who’ve been paying into the plan with the expectation of drawing fully at age 50.
All of that might be beside the point, however, because the state of Texas wants Galveston’s pension to meet certain standards, and the chairman of the committee overseeing such matters thinks 50 is too young to retire at full benefits.
State Rep. Dan Flynn, chairman of the House Pensions Committee, at a meeting last week said the young age at which Galveston officers can draw full benefits was part of the problem with their pension plan, and that the age had to be increased.
“Most people retire at 62,” Flynn said. “When you’re retiring at 50, you’re putting a major strain on the pension. I think 50 is pretty young to retire.”
Flynn last year designed a plan to save the ailing Dallas and Houston pensions, which forced both sides to make tough changes.
No matter how unfair and unpalatable the city’s offer of 55 might seem to police officers, it could be a lot better for them than the terms of a state-mandated solution.
• Michael A. Smith
