The dog days of summer began July 3 and will end Aug. 11. This puts us smack dab in the middle of the hottest part of the year.
The dog days of summer phrase relates to the constellation Canis Major, which represents a dog chasing Lepus, the hare. The star Sirius is the dog’s nose. Part of the year, in the summer, Sirius rises before the sun, which led to, many translations later, the dog days of summer.
Clearly, it’s a good time to think through the repercussions of what such hot weather can do to your family, pets and plants.
The most important asset on Earth is water. Adult human bodies are comprised of least 60 percent water, while infants are about 78 percent water by weight, according to Dr. Jeffrey Utz, a pediatric neuroscientist at Allegheny University.
The three most important things to do to beat the heat are hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Surely, you’ve all heard the phrase, “hydrate or die.” Please, we urge you to take that to heart and apply it to yourself, your children, pets and even your plants.
You should be drinking water throughout the day and also keep in mind, by the time you feel thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. And it doesn’t take much to go from being dehydrated to heat exhaustion to heatstroke.
Keep adequate water around whether you’re at the beach, a park or just in the backyard. And if your dogs are there with you, please be sure to not only have water for them, as well, but also keep their long fur trimmed, provide them with shade and always walk them on grass.
In only 77 degrees, asphalt in the sun has been measured at 125 degrees. And when air heats up to 86 degrees, the asphalt temperature soars to a skin-sizzling 140 degrees.
Speaking of skin, before going outside, as you’re packing extra water for your family and pets, don’t forget the sunscreen, hats and sunglasses.
Sunscreen at least SPF 15 or higher has proved to be effective at shielding skin from harmful UV rays, as well as preventing premature aging, lowering skin cancer risks, keeping skin healthy and, of course, preventing sunburns.
Babies are at an increased risk of being hurt by the sun because their skin isn’t fully developed yet. It’s also important to note that infants under 6 months old are too young for sunscreen and should be kept out of the sun as completely as possible.
If you have plants or grass, keep in mind it rains less often in the summer and you will have to compensate for the lack of water. But pay attention to the drought monitor, which can be found through the National Weather Service, to make sure the drought conditions in your city allow for watering your lawn that day.
If you follow these simple tips, making it through the rest of the summer should be a breeze.
Rene Schwartz
