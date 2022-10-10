After many months immersed in what a police union president aptly called “an unprecedented national disaster” at the U.S. Postal Service, a few things have become clear.
One is the time for broad fact-finding has passed.
Enough of the facts already have been found, vetted and presented to know there are serious problems with mail security and in the systems meant to ensure the safety of postal employees.
There are lingering questions about the full extent and character of the problems; but there are problems, they are serious and are causing harm to citizens of the United States, as well as the service itself.
What’s needed is corrective action. A couple of ideas for that leap to mind.
One is accomplishing what just about everybody who knows anything about the Postal Service has been recommending for years — replacing Louis DeJoy as postmaster general.
The fact DeJoy still holds that post almost two years after his patron, Donald Trump, left the White House is among the oddest aspects of a political landscape largely defined by oddity.
DeJoy seems to be a textbook example of a political animal. By many estimations, his only qualification for a government post was funneling money to, and unquestioning loyalty to, the regime and its policies, both stated and covert.
The regime is gone. Its policies should go too, and with them should go DeJoy.
But that’s a complicated problem in this case. The Biden administration can’t simply replace the postmaster general, as it could the heads of most federal operations.
That power resides with a nine-member board of governors.
The president apparently could take steps to oust DeJoy, but those, as Slate put it, would be “fraught with legal uncertainties, and certain to trigger Republican complaints of norm busting. Unless the president is willing to take a significant legal risk, DeJoy will remain in control for months or years to come.”
DeJoy’s tenure has been remarkable in a couple of ways, none good.
Most times, even fairly well-informed Americans couldn’t name the Postmaster General even if doing so meant winning a microwave oven or a trip to Disneyland.
But people all along the political spectrum can name DeJoy, and tend to spit when they do so.
The idea of him in that post inspired suspicion and ardent opposition from the minute his candidacy for the appointment was announced.
Among the things opponents worried and warned about was that DeJoy would be installed to impede mail-in voting in service of Trump’s reelection campaign and to generally undermine the service with an eye toward privatising it.
You need not be an especially paranoid person to look over the wreckage of what had been among the nation’s best organizations and suspect an inside job.
Rational people more interested in efficient mail delivery than the delivery of partisan spoils to campaign donors, which DeJoy was for Trump, should ask Republican lawmakers why they are protecting such a clearly flawed and failed agency executive.
Biden might not be able to oust DeJoy, but perhaps he could with enough help from the people themselves.
A second obvious step is for our elected federal leaders to demand a detailed review of the Bob Lyons Post Office to determine, among other things, whether any — more likely how many — of its arrow keys are missing.
Such reviews are entirely possible. We know that because U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher demanded and got one for post offices and a sorting facility in her Houston district.
Among its findings was one of the post offices had failed to account for arrow lock keys, which are the master keys that open any boxes on a letter carrier’s route.
The inspectors determined five of 24 keys recorded on a log couldn’t be physically accounted for and found another four keys laying around that weren’t recorded on the log at all.
“Insufficient oversight of arrow lock keys increases the risk of mail theft,” the inspectors noted in classic government understatement.
It’s beyond debate that serious problems exist with mail security in Galveston. We’ve driven, at last count, more than a million nails in that coffin.
At least one corrective action is equally as clear.
The only question is whether our elected officials have the gumption to make it happen.
• Michael A. Smith
