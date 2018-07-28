Many of the things the city of Galveston hopes to achieve by striking an exclusive deal with a single commercial trash hauler would be good for Galveston.
The question is whether the city could achieve most, or some of the same good things, maybe the most important of them, without giving one company monopoly control of that business.
At issue is whether the city should give BFI Waste Services of Texas the exclusive right to collect trash at businesses and large apartment complexes on the island.
The city council was supposed to vote on the contract last week, but push-back from some business owners and opposition even among some council members stalled that vote. The trash contract is supposed to be back up for consideration next month.
Before the contract comes up again, city staff members advocating for the deal should make a better case. Don’t tell us that the exclusive contract would do some good, that’s clearly true. Explain why creating a monopoly around this essential service is the only, or by far the best, way to do that.
Businesses, apartment complexes, condominium associations and the like can now choose their haulers, and about four operate on the island, officials said. Anybody needing commercial trash collection would have to use BFI Waste Services of Texas under a proposed contract between that company and the city, however.
One of the city’s main arguments so far has been that limiting commercial trash services to one company would make it easier for the city to enforce good behavior by the hauler, Brandon Cook, an assistant city manager, said last week.
Lax enforcement at some of the large apartment complexes where dumpsters either aren’t the right size, or haulers aren’t picking up trash often enough was among the factors driving the change, Cook said.
Would policing one company be that much easier than policing four? Maybe it would be, but that’s not obvious, and the city needs to meet a high standard of proof before it tells people operating perfectly legal businesses they will no longer be allowed to do so.
We suspect also that easier for the city means the monopoly contract would allow the staff to police one company rather than many commercial trash producers, among whom are some very bad actors.
There’s evidence that some of the problems the city is seeking to solve begin with local businesses that aren’t paying for dumpsters that are big enough or for the dumpsters to be emptied often enough. The Daily News has gotten complaints from businesses along The Strand claiming their neighbors aren’t paying for commercial trash collection at all but are using sidewalk trash bins or commercial bins paid for by somebody else.
That’s not to say there aren’t also bad actors among commercial refuse haulers. There clearly are. Some of the trucks are obviously rolling traffic hazards. But can we be certain this contract would get those shoddy, dangerous trucks off city streets when all the other laws meant to have not? Maybe, but the city ought to show us how.
The bottom line is that Americans abhor and distrust monopolies.
If the city wants to create one in Galveston, it needs to sell it better than it has so far.
• Michael A. Smith
