The good news for many retired teachers in the area, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas opted Friday not to raise health care premiums by $50 a month.
While the increase that was considered would have applied only to teachers younger than 65 without Medicare, nearly 68,000 retired teachers in Texas would have been affected.
Last month, the retirement system board of trustees considered raising premiums for TRS-Care — Texas’ health insurance program for retired teachers — but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, urged the board not to raise premiums. The financial burden to fix the problem should fall on lawmakers and not on retired teachers, they said.
That news, though, was met with skepticism by some.
Cheryl Anderson, chairwoman of the Texas American Federation of Teachers Retiree Committee, told the board Friday she appreciated the decision to table the premium hike but was skeptical about legislators’ ability to fix TRS-Care’s budget woes, the Texas Tribune reported.
“There’s always been a level of trust [with legislators], but based on what’s been going on the last couple of years, the trust is getting a little shaky,” Anderson said.
The retirement system reported on Thursday cost-containment efforts and other factors will mean the budget shortfall will be nearly $238 million if premiums were not increased.
The state has struggled for years to adequately fund TRS-Care. Last year, lawmakers increased funding by $483 million over two years. At the same time, though, they restructured the program and scaled back benefits, causing deductibles and out-of-pocket costs to rise for some retired teachers.
Even with another injection last summer of $212 million, the insurance program remains in trouble.
The long-term challenge will be creating a funding structure that can keep up with continually rising health care costs. TRS-Care is funded in part by active teachers’ salaries, which are not growing as quickly as health care costs.
“I have been candid in pointing out that the Legislature will need to add significant dollars over the next several years to address the increasing costs of healthcare for retired teachers,” Patrick wrote in August. “Because we are committed to our retired teachers, I am confident that the Senate will support additional funding for TRS Care and I am hopeful the next Speaker of the House will follow our lead on this important issue.”
Patrick may be confident. But as Anderson pointed out, the level of trust among retired teachers, working teachers and administrators has been on shaky ground over funding issues for the past few years.
Let’s hope Patrick’s comments do not turn out to be wishful thinking.
• Dave Mathews
