Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston is Texas’ first AME Church. The church is one stop of many on the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new African American History Tour.
Have you heard about the new African American History Tour highlighting Galveston Island firsts?
If you’re from this neck of the woods and have been here for a number of years or all of your life, you’ve more than likely heard of Juneteenth, which celebrates the ending of slavery in Texas, or you’ve passed by Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church at 2013 Broadway and didn’t know that it was Texas’ first AME church, established in 1848.
