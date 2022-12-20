Galveston park board trustees did neither the public, nor the concept of open government, nor themselves any service last week when they took two votes on matters not posted on an agenda for action.
Administrators at the Park Board of Trustees compounded that disservice, especially to their own organization, in their efforts to justify the board’s action.
At issue is a meeting last week at which the board convened behind closed doors to discuss whatever might fall under the description of “legal matters regarding the remittances of hotel occupancy taxes.”
Trustees reconvened in open session and voted to authorize Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier to “engage a third-party auditor to review and validate current practices related to HOT fund balances by the park board,” and to “direct staff to work with legal counsel to provide additional insight on duties and powers of the park board.”
Neither of those action items was listed on the day’s agenda, so the public received no notice that its government was contemplating even deliberation about them, much less action that would require the expenditure of public money and publicly funded time and effort.
The board retreated behind closed doors under a section of the Texas Open Meetings Act that allows closed sessions for governmental bodies to consult with their attorney “on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of The State of Texas clearly conflicts” with the general intent of the law, which is that governmental deliberation and action be conducted in public view.
That’s a relatively new addition of the open meetings act that allows a lot of room for bad action, intended or otherwise. It’s meant to preserve attorney-client privilege when not doing so would put the government, and by extension the public, at some compelling disadvantage.
It’s also a loophole, if the government chooses to use it that way, as many have gotten in the habit of doing.
We recall one former Galveston city attorney happily referring to the section as an “umbrella provision” under which the government might get away with hiding pretty much anything from the public.
It’s not that, even though governments use it that way. Such a broadly applicable provision would run counter to the whole spirit of the Texas Open Meetings Act, which “requires meetings of governmental bodies to be open to the public, except for expressly authorized closed sessions, and to be preceded by public notice of the time, place, and subject matter of the meeting.
“The provisions of the act are mandatory and are to be liberally construed in favor of open government.”
The closed meeting and subsequent votes for actions never listed on the agenda raise several questions and present several problems.
In the first place, all but one of the exemptions allowing governments to deliberate out of public view exist to protect the government’s positions or strategies from an adversary in negotiations or potential litigation.
Governmental bodies don’t have to disclose to a buyer or seller how much they’d be willing to take or spend on a piece of real estate, for example, or disclose their legal strategy to someone who might be inclined to sue them.
Who’s the adversary in a discussion about engaging “a third-party auditor to review and validate current practices related to HOT fund balances by the park board,” much less to “direct staff to work with legal counsel to provide additional insight on duties and powers of the park board,” and much less still what was actually posted as public notice — “legal matters regarding the remittances of hotel occupancy taxes?”
Apparently, at least in the park board’s opinion, it’s the city. The city council recently approved ordinances requiring the park board to transfer about $14 million in hotel tax revenue into city accounts and to begin submitting its budgets for council approval.
Park board Spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said Monday “legal disputes” between the park bard and city over interpretations of laws governing the custody of hotel tax revenue justified the closed session.
Everybody knew there were disagreements and different interpretations of various laws, but “legal dispute” implies a level of conflict nobody had stated before. In fact, Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke has at least twice said litigation against the city was out of the question and the staff members of both groups have been talking about cordial cooperation.
At any rate, as uninformative as it was, as clearly as it denied the public its right to advance notice about government deliberation, the executive session posting is the least of the problems.
The real problem is park board trustees twice voted to take actions that were not listed on the meeting agenda at all, which is illegal.
Carnes disputed that, arguing no specific law exists to prevent the park board from voting on things that aren’t listed on the agenda. That’s false.
The Texas Open Meetings Act exists in its entirety to prevent just that sort of thing. It might be true the law doesn’t specifically forbid such action, but that doesn’t make it legal.
As far we know, the Texas Penal Code doesn’t specifically forbid using a ball-peen hammer to drive a 16-penny nail through a person’s skull and into his brain either, but that’s illegal under the law. In both cases, the effect is important, not the details of the action.
Carnes also argued that because trustees didn’t know they would be voting, it was impossible to make the public aware the board would be voting about an auditor and potential expenditure of public money.
To that we reply — exactly. If the government can’t meet its obligation to inform the public about what it plans to do before it does so, then the government must not vote. It’s simple.
The public has a right — it’s perhaps the central right in the law — to be sufficiently informed in advance about the government’s plans to intelligently object if moved to do so.
The public was denied that right in this case and that violates both the letter and the spirit of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Worse than that specific denial, however, is the attitude toward government transparency revealed in the park board’s “no law exists” argument.
Governmental bodies committed to transparency stay well away from lines separating the legal from the illegal and they liberally construe the law to favor open government, as the law itself requires. They understand transparency laws serve the public, not them, and they don’t parse the law looking for loopholes, even when doing so might make things more convenient.
Another fact about transparency is governments can be about as transparent or opaque as they choose to be. To paraphrase a fairly well-known recent quote, there are no open-government police.
You can’t, however, go around telling everyone about how dedicated an organization is to transparency, as park board leaders and advocates have done a lot recently, and then act in this manner; not credibly, anyway.
• Michael A. Smith
