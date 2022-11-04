Election Day is Tuesday for one of the most hotly contested midterms in recent history.
Midterm elections, those when a presidential race isn’t at the top of the ballot, tend to be marked by tepid voter interest and dismal turnout.
Typically during midterms, there’s less partisan heat and money and less of the horse-race atmosphere; voters tend to tune out and stay home.
That might not be the case this year, and shouldn’t be any year.
The “might not be” comes from the fact there are highly charged races at the top of the ballot for important state offices. In fact, most of the key leadership positions in state government are on the ballot.
• Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios all are vying to be the next governor of Texas.
• Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, faces challenges from Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.
• Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who moves people in many ways, faces Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian Mark Ash.
• Three new candidates are running to be Texas Land Commissioner, one of the most important offices for people living along the coast. They are Dawn Buckingham, a Republican, Jay Kleberg, a Democrat, and Green Party candidate Alfred Molison Jr.
One of the most common excuses for not voting is that there’s no difference between or among the candidates. If that ever were the case, it clearly isn’t anymore.
It’s not overstatement to argue the heart, soul and future of Texas depend on this election. Love them or hate them, these politicians, along with state representatives, state senators, judges, justices, state school board members and all the rest on the ballot will define those fundamental aspects.
There’s not even a speciously legitimate reason to sit this one out.
• Likewise, District 14, the U.S. House seat representing Galveston County, also is contested. Incumbent Republican Randy Weber faces a challenge from Democrat Mikal Williams.
Weber is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. If you think that’s a good thing for Texas and the nation, he needs your support. If you think that’s bad for Texas, Williams does. Either way, you should vote.
There are equally important races and questions in local elections farther down the ballot.
People tend to ignore local elections even when they have a lot of personality.
That shouldn’t be the case.
The down-ballot candidates and propositions frequently, in fact usually, have more immediate and profound consequences for local people than any of the marquee races.
That’s especially true this year. Several key positions in county government are contested, for example.
• County Judge Mark Henry, a Republican faces William H. King III. Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady, a Republican, faces Democrat Rachel Dragony; and Jeth Jones, Republican, and Kristie Walsdorf, Democrat, are vying to preside over the 122nd Judicial District Court.
Important issues also are farther down the ballot.
• La Marque voters will have to decide whether to recall Mayor Keith Bell, for example. We’re not making endorsements this year, but will wholeheartedly support Bell and say that ousting him on the word of activist Joseph Lowry would be a huge mistake. Sitting out the election would be, too.
And all over the county, voters will be electing mayors, city council members, school board members and deciding hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed bond issues.
This is an important election, up and down the ballot.
Even if it weren’t, voting is civic duty that’s as important just in itself as for what it achieves. It’s like showing up for jury duty — the act of participating is more broadly important than the outcome of a particular trial. Voting, in other words, is a worthy end in itself, as well as a means to make important decisions.
It’s worth the effort to get out and vote, and it has never been easier than it is now with the creation of county voting centers, where you can vote in any race conducted by Galveston County.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.