The Port of Galveston shouldn’t hesitate to fund a forensic audit to find out what happened to the $50 million it got from insurers after Hurricane Ike hit in 2008.
Often, “forensic audits” are code for political witch hunts. The Daily News declined to support such an audit at the port eight years ago.
But this case is different. The most profound difference is in the port itself. In the past two years, it has gotten better at managing public assets and money. This request for an audit looks like an investment in an institution that is improving and could get even better.
If you doubt this is worth doing, consider one small puzzle from the port director’s report for September. It’s the line on income from dockage. When a ship comes to Galveston, it pays a fee to use the docks. It’s a basic service.
This year’s budget follows last year’s actual income. From January through August 2017, the port collected $537,000. So, when port officials made the budget, they anticipated a similar amount of income for 2018. Actually, the port has collected $1.31 million — more than twice the estimated income.
What do you make of that? Was it just a statistical fluke in the number of ships that called this year? The numbers for ship calls and for total tonnage are up sharply. Should we give credit to someone in marketing? Was there a change in employees related to the collection of these fees?
In private business, some owners wouldn’t care. As long as revenues were up, they would pop the champagne corks and go on. But wiser people would be curious. When your financial plan is that far off from reality, it’s a clue that your understanding of your business may not be as good as your imagined.
If this were a private company and income increased wildly and inexplicably, smart owners would want to know why.
Galveston has a public port. All Galvestonians have a stake in it and a responsibility for it.
That’s why we should support the efforts of Rodger Rees, the new port director, to get a better understanding of all the port’s lines of business.
The news of day-to-day business operations at the port has been good. If you read the public reports, it’s hard not to feel bullish about Galveston.
However, when someone with Rees’s expertise cannot get clear on what happened with $50 million, something is fundamentally wrong.
We ordinary citizens need to ask the wharves board to commission an audit. We need to let them know we expect a thorough report.
If the port reaches its full potential, everyone in Galveston will benefit. We owe it to ourselves to do this.
• Heber Taylor
Editor’s note: Retired Daily News Editor Heber Taylor is writing guest editorials this week.
