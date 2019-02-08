What was notable in Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address was what was both in it and, especially, not in it.
In past State of the State addresses, Abbott laid out his priority issues, which included hot-button topics such as ethics reform, anti-sanctuary cities, abortion and the like. This address did not include those or similar issues.
Instead, this year, we heard what many have been wanting to hear for years — that his priorities would be school finance reform, school safety, teacher salaries, disaster response and property tax reform being in the forefront.
By naming those priorities as emergency items, it will allow lawmakers to take up such measures sooner, lifting the usual constitutional limitation that prevents the Legislature from passing bills within the first 60 days of the session.
“After the horrific shooting at Santa Fe High School, I held roundtables with parents, students, educators, law enforcement and mental health experts,” Abbott said. “We developed innovative solutions to better protect our children and teachers.
“It’s time to turn ideas into action. We must do all we can to make our schools safer.”
On this issue, Republicans and Democrats alike should agree. The legislature should speak as one voice.
As he did in his campaign and inaugural speech, Abbott said it was time to untangle the school finance and property tax reforms that have been discussed for years. And year after year, little has been done by the legislature but put a Band-Aid approach on a broken education funding system.
With school finance and property taxes so tied together, it is not going to be an easy goal to accomplish.
But if Abbott’s conciliatory, unity-themed speech carries over to the session, anything might be possible.
Already, Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, along with leaders from both chambers, laid out identical property tax reform bills. Abbott and the Texas Commission on School Finance also laid out plans to deal with the so-called Robin Hood system.
While some Democrats were disappointed Abbott didn’t include items such as the state’s high uninsured rate or expanding access to pre-K education, his vowing to set an example of “camaraderie and the collaboration” he has seen so far is a far better tone than in past State of the State addresses.
Making the major steps of reforming the school funding and property tax systems would be a better example of work by the legislature — as opposed to fighting about proposed statewide rules prohibiting transgender people from using certain public bathrooms, as they did in the last session.
• Dave Mathews
