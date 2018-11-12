There are at least two deeper stories in the news we reported last week updating restoration efforts at the W.L. Moody & Co. building, 2202 Strand in Galveston’s historic downtown.
One is a reminder that it takes more than rhetorical commitment to preserve the old buildings so highly prized among islanders. Doing so requires time and money, usually a lot of both.
The other is that careful public investment through the use of tax incentives can be an effective way to help offset some of those costs.
Property owner Keith Bassett’s experience in the restoration, which probably was typical of such efforts, shows one reason why the market alone won’t keep historically significant buildings from disappearing.
Bassett told a Daily News reporter he had hoped to complete the restoration by the end of this year, but the project had taken longer than he expected.
“We were just going to repair the brick as needed,” Bassett said. “As we got further along into the project, we needed to repair all of the exterior brick into the building.”
Crews also replaced the grout between bricks, rebuilt windows and doors and built several structural repairs.
That sort of uncertainty is inevitable in such projects and uncertainty about cost and time — how long before outlay shifts to income — is among the main things that will send private money looking for opportunity elsewhere.
There are many good reasons for the public to be skeptical about granting tax incentives. In general, incentives too often have been used to underwrite projects that shouldn’t need any public investment. They have been used too often to promote new businesses entering a market over businesses that have been paying local taxes for years. And too often, the public officials granting the incentives in the public’s name don’t ensure there is a clear, measurable, enforceable return on the public’s investment. The classic example is granting large tax incentives on the promise of job creation without any means of determining whether that ever happened, or to take action when it doesn’t.
The return on investment is clear in this case. The city will invest as much as $1.5 million from sales taxes collected at the property in years to come into a $5 million restoration effort.
The renovation also is funded partly through state and federal tax credits, Bassett said.
In return, the island gets a restored historic iron-front building in place of one that was falling down. While the city won’t for a time get some of the sales tax revenue generated at the property, it will get the property taxes, which will increase when the building’s restored value goes on the tax rolls.
The downtown will get some renovated retail and residential space and the public investment might inspire some private investment in the area.
All in all, the city council made a good decision when it approved the deal — called a 380 agreement — in 2016.
• Michael A. Smith
