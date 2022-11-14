City of Hitchcock leaders have found what appears to be a financially sound and smart way of investing in assets and infrastructure while saving taxpayers money over the long run.
Anyone who tunes into city governments know that’s no small feat. Hefty up-front investments in necessary infrastructure and services is never an easy sell to taxpayers, no matter how badly needed. And it isn’t always possible to find the money in overburdened budgets.
But the city of Hitchcock found a way. Earlier this month, the city launched a $3.6 million project to replace outdated and broken water meters, a move officials said would save money over the long run and better help monitor leaks.
The upgrades would save the city more than $15 million over the next 15 years and allow it to invest in more infrastructure projects, officials said.
The city approved the project Nov. 3, and just recently began replacing old water meters with the ultrasonic versions that have no moving parts to malfunction, Leroy Thomas, director of public works, said.
Along with saving money, the city also hopes the system will help it save water — an increasingly precious commodity no one can afford to waste — by detecting leaks.
It became clear the existing water meter system was flawed after a study found more than half of the 2,700 meters in the city were inaccurate or not working at all, Thomas said.
The new system is being financed through an Energy Savings Performance Contract, which enables public entities to pay for efficiency improvements within their existing operations budget without raising taxes, according to the city.
Texas law also allows institutions of higher education, public school districts and local governments to enter into energy savings performance contracts.
Such programs take a budget-neutral approach to make building improvements that reduce energy and water use and increase operational efficiency, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Energy service companies develop, design, build, and arrange financing for projects that save energy, reduce costs and decrease operations, and maintenance costs at their clients’ facilities, according to Federal Energy Management Program. Which works with federal agencies to meet energy-related goals, identify affordable solutions and facilitate public-private partnerships.
The energy service company assumes the technical and performance risks associated with a project. That’s because when an energy service company implements a project, the company’s compensation is directly linked to the actual energy cost savings, creating a built-in incentive.
Despite long-term cost savings, not to mention conservation of resources, many cities wince at the up-front price of energy efficient retrofits and renewable technologies that require large initial capital investment and a long payback period.
In Hitchcock’s agreement, debt payments are tied to the energy cost savings guaranteed for the project, the city pays for the capital improvements of the water meter project with the money saved by the project, officials said.
Upgrading the water meters would save the city a minimum of about $1.12 million each year throughout the 15-year contract period, officials said.
Those savings would allow the city to invest more money in its utility infrastructure and bring more utilities up to code, officials said. Even better.
The city last week began replacing water meters and intends to replace all of them, officials said.
More than 107 had been replaced so far, Marie Gilles, city manager said.
The city expects to finish the project in late April, Thomas said.
“This project is going to help the city tremendously,” he said. “It’s going to cut down on the workload, but more so for the customer.”
Congratulations to the city of Hitchcock officials for taking advantage of the program. If other cities aren’t, they probably should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.