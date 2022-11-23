Today, as we’re contemplating all the things we have to be thankful for, we should take a minute to give thanks for having Thanksgiving at all.
Modern Texans take for granted that we’ll get the last Thursday of November to gather with family and friends for feasting and fellowship. Some of us probably assume Thanksgiving started in Texas, or at least somewhere south of the Mason-Dixon, what with the pecan pies and cornbread dressing and all.
Such is not the case, of course, and the fact is that Thanksgiving is a relatively new tradition in the Lone Star State.
Thanksgiving didn’t get much ink in The Daily News until after the Civil War, when the concept of a uniform national holiday became a hot political issue because the traditional celebration was seen down South as ”Yankee.”
The first mention of a formal Thanksgiving Day, according to the surviving archive, came in 1866 when The Daily News published a satirical article about Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being asked by members of the ”Reconstruction Committee” to answer such questions as: ”Do you have Thanksgiving in Virginia and is the shooting of turkeys practiced on that day?
“Would a Virginia marksman be unwilling to fire at a turkey on that day because it is a Northern custom?”
Most references to Thanksgiving during the Reconstruction Era consisted of the government proclaiming a day for giving thanks and the newspaper asking “for what?”
On Nov. 28, 1867, for example, The Daily News published a proclamation from Texas Gov. I.M. Pease “recommending and inviting all the people to observe Thursday the 28th as a day of public and solemn thanksgiving to Almighty God for his goodness to us as a people.”
In that same issue, Daily News correspondent Bolivar Ward wrote that if ”Andrew Johnson, President of these United States, expects we poor folks to keep Thanksgiving Day on the 28th, he had better send down a few thousand head of turkeys.”
In 1869, President U.S. Grant proclaimed the third Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day throughout the United States, and suggested all Americans give thanks for their good fortune. The Daily News stated that the Southern states had not been invited to share in the bounty to which the president had referred.
In 1879, The Daily News opined that despite the year not having been an especially good one, people ought to ”keep the feast with grateful gladness of heart. It matters not who invented Thanksgiving Day.
“We can enjoy it all the same whether it originated with the roundheads or cavaliers, the Catholics or Protestants, the Yankees or the ‘rebels.’”
In 1892, The Daily News reported that ”last night at the opera house the population of Temple turned out en masse to participate in the novel attraction of Thanksgiving Day,” during which people gave thanks for the year’s blessings.
The spirit of the holiday hadn’t caught on everywhere, however. In Franklin Texas on Thanksgiving Day 1892, ”300 people of all ages, colors and sexes” turned out to watch as George Freeney was hanged from a gallows erected on the courthouse lawn. Freeney had been convicted of killing his stepson.
The tradition seems not to have caught on here for another few years.
On Nov. 29, 1900, less than three months after The Great Storm, The Daily News reported that for perhaps the first time in Galveston’s history, public Thanksgiving services would be held at the courthouse and ”it was expected that all good citizens will attend.”
All shops were closed for the afternoon, so people could express their ”thanks to Almighty God for deliverance and to the world at large for the gifts and acts of noblest charity and heartfelt demonstrations of sympathy shown us in our hour of greatest affliction and sorrow.”
A lot of water has passed under the bridge, and across various parts of the country, for that matter, in the years since that proto-Thanksgiving more than 100 years ago.
We’ve fought two world wars and seen vast demographic and political shifts that smoothed out those regional shoals upon which early attempts at a truly national Thanksgiving Day ran aground. When we loathe each other these days, it’s for reasons other than where we came from or reside, mostly.
There’s still plenty to divide we Americans of the day. More than ever, some would argue, although that’s a hard one to sustain against the facts of our cantankerous, rancorous and sometimes downright vicious history.
Be all that as it may, we advocate putting it all aside for the day and, as those Daily News editors argued 143 years ago, “keep the feast with grateful gladness of heart.”
So be you “roundheads or cavaliers” Catholics or Protestants, Yankees or not, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, undecided or well past caring — have a very happy Thanksgiving.
• Michael A. Smith
