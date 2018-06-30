Most people probably wouldn’t consider themselves trashy. Yet, they leave evidence to the contrary across beaches and parks every day.
And while most of us have a hard time fathoming why someone would leave a dirty diaper on the beach just steps away from a trash can, people do it every day. Who knows the minds of people who would leave a day’s worth of garbage for somebody else to worry about rather than dispose of it like decent folk.
This is probably preaching to the choir — most locals wouldn’t trash our public parks. Which leaves us with our millions of visitors each year.
Galveston and its park board rightly spend time, money and considerable effort in attracting tourists. It’s good for the economy. In fact, it’s key to the economy. And not all those tourists trash the beaches. But so many do, that earlier this month the park board started to step up its litter response plans by putting out more trash bins and adding an additional trash trucks to the rotation.
Park board officials attributed an apparent uptick in trash in recent weeks to a higher number of visitors to the island, particularly after reports of “blue water” in the Gulf of Mexico on the weekend after Memorial Day. There’s a bit of irony — they came down to see the pretty water and left piles of trash.
The trash topic has dominated Galveston-centric social media, where residents have posted videos and pictures of littered streets and beaches.
And while it’s notable and honorable the city is expending extra effort and money to clean up messes made by our guests, we argue that it’s high time for a strong education and prevention campaign. Ticketing people is a good idea, too. But issuing citations probably wouldn’t change the situation much. The real solution is to somehow get people to police themselves and police their own messes.
The city of Galveston perhaps should adopt a program similar to a successful one in the city of Toronto that took aim at litterbugs with direct messaging reminding people that “Littering says a lot about you.”
This campaign, in which messages were plastered on the sides of buses, in newspaper ads and elsewhere, beautifully featured wrappers, bottles and other pieces of trash with brand names arranged to spell out different words that characterize litterers, the Huffington Post reported in 2014.
“These labels include dumb, lowlife, selfish, and pig — to name just a few,” according to theparkcatalog.com. “The visual imagery catches a person’s attention as they try to figure out which bag of chips was used to spell a word — but the deeper message that littering reveals a character flaw or groups a person with those who are stupid or lazy lasts much longer.”
The campaign generated much attention, but alas the ads had to be pulled because companies such as potato chip makers didn’t want their logos being used in the ads, resulting in the end of a brilliant campaign.
Still, the shaming tactic generated attention, and it’s something Galveston and other cities in the county should try to emulate.
Texans are generally gracious and some might wince at the thought of inviting millions of people to visit us, while simultaneously calling them names. But given the amount of trash on beaches and the severity of the problem, the issue calls for tough tactics.
Anti-litter campaigns aren’t just about aesthetics, though that’s important. Texas beaches belong to everyone, and we should be able to enjoy them without the intrusion of trash. But the garbage people leave behind also represents a danger to our wildlife, harming sea turtles and marine animals.
And while the beaches belong to everyone, it’s the local taxpayers who pay the price for lazy lowlifes.
• Laura Elder
