Bolivar Peninsula has always had a detached relationship with Galveston County — geographically and, perhaps, spiritually.
The peninsula, after all, is a slender strip of mainland separated by a channel of water from Galveston Island, which isn’t geographically connected to the county’s mainland, either.
So, the idea floating around that Bolivar Peninsula could become part of Chambers County isn’t outlandish. In fact, it might be more logical for the peninsula to be part of the county to which it’s geographically connected.
The idea of the peninsula becoming part of Chambers County has been floated since way back.
“The last time we had a town hall about this was 1937,” state Rep. Mayes Middleton said Saturday at a well-attended meeting on the peninsula.
Middleton resurrected the idea after meeting peninsula residents on the campaign trail who felt neglected and under-represented by Galveston County, he said.
Although Middleton on Saturday complimented Galveston County’s leadership, he reiterated people still were frustrated by and had complaints about how past administrations had treated them.
But there are a lot of questions.
“What I wanted to hear about was the money,” Crystal Beach resident Jim Brown said. “I want to know if Chambers County has enough equipment to do what Galveston County is doing.”
Overseeing a beach community that attracts many thousands of tourists each year isn’t cheap, as island officials can attest.
Galveston County is budgeted to collect about $6 million in property taxes from Bolivar Peninsula in fiscal year 2019, according to numbers provided to The Daily News. The county also estimates that it will collect another $925,000 from beach parking stickers.
On the other side, the county plans to spend $12.3 million on the peninsula, on beach maintenance, policing and general government spending, according to county officials.
Middleton, citing his office’s own analysis, said the county’s spending on the peninsula came out “about even.” He said the state reimburses the county for some costs there, including security details on the Galveston Island-Port Bolivar Ferry.
Would the county and Bolivar Peninsula residents benefit from the change? Or would it be a same-issues, different-county proposition?
What won’t change, at least anytime soon, is that the largest economic center near the peninsula is Galveston. The nearest medical center is in Galveston. And officials who understand the complexities of serving the peninsula are in Galveston County.
It’s true some peninsula residents feel they’re under-served by Galveston County. Middleton on Saturday mentioned a sewer system that was proposed, but not built, after Hurricane Ike in 2008 devastated the peninsula. Some residents also were concerned about the county’s advocacy for the peninsula in the ongoing discussion about the proposed coastal storm surge barrier. Some residents are unhappy with the state of state Highway 87, which is a state road.
Some are angry with the county about the pending closure of Rollover Pass, a man-made waterway that flows between the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.
The state’s General Land Office has planned to close the popular fishing spot pass for more than 10 years because it causes erosion on Gulf beaches and silting in the waterway, officials said. The state spends about $650,000 a year to repair the erosion and more to dredge the canal. Again, a state, not a county issue.
Some of the grievances are legitimate, but directed at the wrong targets. More importantly, would Chambers County fare better in advocating for the peninsula in state and federal affairs? Would the new boss be the same as the old boss?
For the peninsula to become part of Chambers County, a resident of each county must produce a petition of 50 signatures proposing an attachment and detachment election. Then votes in both counties must approve a switch in county-wide referendums.
If it all fell in place, such elections could take place as soon as November 2020.
The notion of the peninsula becoming part of Chambers County isn’t crazy. But officials in both counties need to answer a whole lot of questions before this idea ever appears on ballots.
• Laura Elder
(5) comments
Laura I believe the Rollover Pass closure will never happen. I also don't think Galveston will ever have a ring levee or coastal barrier. I know I sound negative but these proposals have been needed for years. Nothing ever came to fruition . Why should we believe it will ever happen? What's different now? I think it's just politics at its worst.
If I am reading this story correctly, Galveston says it collects just short of $7M from Bolivar and will spend over $12M there. That would indicate the rest of the County is carrying Bolivar for a whole lot of money. Meanwhile Mays says that the income vs. expenditure figures are about a wash. That is an approximate $5M variance from the County's accounting to Mays' accounting. Both of these issues should not just be a passing minor detail in the overall debate and need a lot more investigation and explanation in my view...either the rest of Galveston County is taking a very large financial beating; or one of these parties cannot count in big numbers. Which is it?
Six million in taxes/fees/collections and near 1 M in permits.
OK.
That's pretty clear incoming.
What is the 12 million bucks outgoing for?
Any one-time expenses planned in that, or is this the average annual expenditures there?
If it's the latter, then unless Chambers Cnty. offered to pony up 5M gratis, why would anybody vote to leave Galv. Cnty.??
What are the negative consequences for Galveston County if Bolivar decides to go with Chambers County? Seems to me Galveston County would save money on policing, educating, infrastructure expenses to begin with.
We feel the same way in Arcadia. Since Santa Fe was formed we have all been left out of city government. The council positions are all at-large so the Alta Lomites get all the seats.
