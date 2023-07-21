It probably would require a team of skilled investigators to calculate exactly how many crimes were committed against a Galveston couple who was pursuing the American Dream and lost $115,000 to a chillingly elaborate email scam, which we reported on the front page Thursday.
Among them, obviously, was theft of a life-altering amount of money. Wire fraud comes up often in documents chronicling the crime.
Another obvious thing pretty near a crime if it’s true is this: Jonathan Chastain, who was taken for the money, filed an online report with the FBI in February and has heard nothing from that federal police agency since. When last we checked, he’d not even gotten and acknowledgement that anyone had received the complaint.
That seems like a long delay and sorry service from an $11 billion public organization billing itself as the “lead federal agency for investigating cyber-attacks and intrusions.”
And it raises a question: Are U.S. citizens just on their own in a world increasingly plagued by prolific and sophisticated cyber criminals?
Chastain certainly and reasonably seems to feel that way.
“It really made us scared of what the world has in store,” he told a Daily News reporter.
Unfortunately, in our experience reporting about such crimes, that’s exactly the situation.
Despite the billions of dollars siphoned from work-a-day Americans through taxes to feed various police apparatuses, when it comes to these kinds of crimes, which hit hard and directly in the wallet, we’re mostly on our own.
That certainly was the case when dozens, maybe scores, of Galveston residents were being ripped off, sometimes for tens of thousands of dollars, through mail theft and check fraud.
As we’ve said, maybe too many times before, initially no one responsible for the integrity of the U.S. Mail would even acknowledge a problem, much less stoop to do anything about it.
Those attacks on the U.S. Mail also are part of the cybercrime problem, according to some expert sources.
Because they make good identity theft fodder, there’s a booming trade in stolen checks on “dark,” sinister parts of the internet where criminals traffic in everything illicit from drugs to enslaved people.
Such persistent and seemingly growing problems in the core functions of society and the economy — in the mail, banking and other business — along with indifference among the people elected or charged with and paid to ensure their integrity is a sign of decay and decline that should be worrisome to us all.
Some people reading this already will be forming partisan arguments about the causes of and solutions to this problem — it’s the Democrats; it’s the Republicans. To quote the sage — “yada, yada, yada.”
Both parties have abetted the problem by obsessing over ideological wedge issues good for nothing except exciting their bases, which both together are a minority of the people and live, as far as we’ve seen, in a constant state of political anxiety without much encouragement.
So, both parties should forget the fringes for a bit and consider what they might do for those of us living in the fat part of the demographic bell curve.
