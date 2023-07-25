Gov. Greg Abbott once was a man of real promise — a bright, articulate, humane man who overcame tragedy to achieve much.

His recent bombast over a 1,000-foot-long immigration barrier in the Rio Grande is a disappointment, one among many.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

(1) comment

Charles Douglas

Now here comes Dolph talking about poor African-Americans and how much we are mistreated! It is a page out of the Old WOKE-LEFT Playbook! I saw "Shake-Down Joe Cool" harping on Emmitt Till today on the News acting like he has supported African-Americans for a hundred years! I think it is Sick-ny-fying, the epitome of dishonesty!

A rational person would think that a point should be made concerning why we have OPEN BORDERS to anyone from anywhere, who wants to cross over, but instead here we are with an Editorial or OP-ED vilifying and excoriating the Governor Of Texas for trying to do a job the WOKE-LEFT, The SWAMP, and The Weaponized Governmetal Agencies we have packing water for the LEFT....refuses to do for political reasons and no other!

Now we see that minorities are the roads, entrenched in the WOKE'S methodology ....by which they will travel on in order to obtain and maintain power in America! We see that method used in this article! We saw "Shake-Down Joe Cool " use it today, and we say a Country Western Singer, Dressdown, Vilified, Censored, and Verbally Abused for writing and singing a song about Criminal Behavior in this nation now! We saw the WOKE-LEFT walking.on the miseries of African-Americans' past to achieve their political purpose in censoring Ms. Jason Aldean, and It makes me want to throw-up. The incompetent individual who was maneuvered into the White House, ran on the promise to unite, but all he has done, or wanted to do was to divide this nation by race since he has been hiding out, and Shaking Down foreign nations for the last 2 years. If this individual remains as the leader of this nation another term, America as we know it, and as those who set it up as a democracy in the beginning wanted it, ....will cease to be!

