Gov. Greg Abbott once was a man of real promise — a bright, articulate, humane man who overcame tragedy to achieve much.
His recent bombast over a 1,000-foot-long immigration barrier in the Rio Grande is a disappointment, one among many.
“Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” the governor wrote.
It was a line designed to rouse supporters on the far right. That language only made a difficult issue more difficult. It did not move the country one inch closer to resolving the intractable complexities of immigration.
The confrontation between the Biden administration and Abbott is pure political theater, and it’s reminiscent of other examples of meaningless blustering to appease a misguided fringe. Gov. George Wallace’s famous 1963 stand in the schoolhouse door is another example — sound and fury signifying less than nothing.
Many Texans expected more from Abbott. His personal story and his early career were inspirational.
Abbott was jogging in Houston in 1984 when a falling tree struck him, crushing his spine. Abbott at the time was a 26-year-old law student.
He has been wheelchair-bound virtually his entire adult life. Yet he made it through law school, became a successful lawyer and then won election as the state’s attorney general.
In that role, he accomplished much. Early in his 12-year tenure, he established dedicated units to go after online sexual predators and Medicaid fraud. He made collecting delinquent child support a priority.
In 2005, he filed suit against Sony BMG Music Entertainment, marking Texas as the first state in the nation to bring legal action against a company for installing illegal spyware on devices. He also helped strengthen Texas’ laws guaranteeing citizen access to public records and meetings.
Now, however, Abbott is fighting for a string of ugly orange balls. The balls are designed to block anyone attempting to cross the Rio Grande at that precise location. They are ugly. They are dangerous. They are a navigation obstruction, possibly in violation of federal law.
More than anything else, however, they are completely ineffective.
The obstructions are just 1,000 feet long and on the Texas-Mexico border near Eagle Pass. As a reminder, the border is more than 1,200 miles long.
Back in June 1963, Wallace stood in the door of the University of Alabama to uphold his promise: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
The public learned later the confrontation was choreographed in advance to avoid violence while allowing Wallace to honor his commitment to extreme segregationists. The two Black students admitted to the University on June 11, 1963, already had registered earlier that day, remotely.
Wallace’s brief speech before the TV cameras was rehearsed in advance with the full knowledge of the Kennedy administration.
The so-called stand in the schoolhouse door was a charade.
Abbott’s fuss over those orange balls also is a charade.
One day, serious leaders will sit down together to hash out serious solutions to America’s immigration dilemma. That dilemma is a legitimate problem, yet it defies sloganeering and bombast.
Sad to say, that day of reason has not yet arrived. We remain in the season of silliness, bombast and theater.
• Dolph Tillotson
(1) comment
Now here comes Dolph talking about poor African-Americans and how much we are mistreated! It is a page out of the Old WOKE-LEFT Playbook! I saw "Shake-Down Joe Cool" harping on Emmitt Till today on the News acting like he has supported African-Americans for a hundred years! I think it is Sick-ny-fying, the epitome of dishonesty!
A rational person would think that a point should be made concerning why we have OPEN BORDERS to anyone from anywhere, who wants to cross over, but instead here we are with an Editorial or OP-ED vilifying and excoriating the Governor Of Texas for trying to do a job the WOKE-LEFT, The SWAMP, and The Weaponized Governmetal Agencies we have packing water for the LEFT....refuses to do for political reasons and no other!
Now we see that minorities are the roads, entrenched in the WOKE'S methodology ....by which they will travel on in order to obtain and maintain power in America! We see that method used in this article! We saw "Shake-Down Joe Cool " use it today, and we say a Country Western Singer, Dressdown, Vilified, Censored, and Verbally Abused for writing and singing a song about Criminal Behavior in this nation now! We saw the WOKE-LEFT walking.on the miseries of African-Americans' past to achieve their political purpose in censoring Ms. Jason Aldean, and It makes me want to throw-up. The incompetent individual who was maneuvered into the White House, ran on the promise to unite, but all he has done, or wanted to do was to divide this nation by race since he has been hiding out, and Shaking Down foreign nations for the last 2 years. If this individual remains as the leader of this nation another term, America as we know it, and as those who set it up as a democracy in the beginning wanted it, ....will cease to be!
