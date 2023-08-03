There’s good news and bad news about the appointment system at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The good news is that it takes so long to see some doctors, you may get well while you wait. The bad news is you may die.
Yes, I know. That exaggerates the problems with medical branch appointments. Acute care actually is one of the institution’s strengths.
Still, the problem of lengthy delays in seeing a doctor is real. The university is aware of it and is working toward solutions, but the issue is difficult and unresolved.
“That kind of problem is the only thing I could imagine that might make me step away from UTMB,” one frustrated doctor told me.
Of course, there’s always the UTMB work-around.
It involves working outside the normal appointment system, mining personal contacts at the medical branch to jump the line. Professional courtesy goes a long way, especially for people who have been around Galveston long enough to develop connections.
In the medical branch’s response to this column, spokesman Stephen Hadley said he’s not aware of the work-around. Nonetheless, it exists. I’ve used it myself as have many others.
But what happens to the old, the poor, the isolated — the unconnected, those who do not have such contacts?
One woman called in January 2023 for an appointment with an internist. The official system told her the first available appointment was May 2024, one year and four months down the road.
She employed the UTMB work-around and saw a doctor in a few weeks.
In preparing this column, I randomly sought appointments with nine UTMB physicians. I learned that some don’t see new patients at all. One of those I contacted through MyChart never responded.
Among the others, the shortest wait time was about six weeks (two doctors). Two or three months was closer to the norm. Several of the doctors were available to see patients five or six months in the future.
Besides the UTMB work-around, there’s another option available to patients with the means — they often can and do find an earlier appointment with another provider off the island.
When I asked medical branch officials about the delays, they acknowledged, through a spokesman, “there can be difficulty.” They said the problem is part of a national shortage of physicians to meet a rapidly expanding population and its demands for health care.
Hadley said the medical branch is working to improve by hiring more doctors, adding scheduling times, adding staff in its access center, adding an online scheduling platform and, in addition, training more doctors, which is its core mission.
The medical branch is essentially a monopoly provider of health care for Galveston Island. There’s a problem with long delays for patients, especially those who live on the island and want to get their health care in the city.
And yes, Virginia, the UTMB work-around really does exist.
If you want to contribute to this discussion, you may write to me at dolph.tillotson@galvnews.com. I’m interested in your experiences with health care in Galveston.
