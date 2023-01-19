One of the things people say they’ve missed about my writing for The Daily News since my retirement in 2011 were the periodic columns I wrote about books.
I’ve been a reader since childhood, and I see reading as one of life’s richest rewards. So, for those interested, here’s a current run-down on some of what I’ve been reading.
“Lucy by The Sea” by Elizabeth Strout. I’m a huge fan of Strout’s fiction, beginning with “Olive Kitteridge,” which won a Pulitzer. The new book is about Strout’s alternate recurring heroine, writer Lucy Barton. It tells the story of how one estranged couple handled the COVID crisis.
I’ve been recommending “Lucy” to friends for months, and if you have not read “Olive Again,” from three years ago, you should.
“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, fiction. Imagine David Copperfield updated to the present time and set in Appalachia.
Much of my “reading” lately actually has been “listening.” My iPhone makes it easy to download audio books and listen anywhere — during yard work, while driving or riding a bike for exercise.
In 2022, my wife, Teri, and I listened to the Rosie trilogy written by Australian Graeme Simsion. Start with “The Rosie Project,” the first and best of these books. But, know they are all funny and touch the heart.
I just finished “The Divider,” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser about the Trump presidency, non-fiction. Baker and Glasser take a very dim view of our 45th president, so if you believe God send DJT to save us all from Satan’s power, this probably is not the book for you.
“Perversion of Justice,” by Julie K. Brown, about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This book was especially interesting to me because it reports how Brown and her colleagues at The Miami Herald battled malaise and the general decline of newspapers to cover an important, challenging story.
I’ve also been doing a lot of re-reading. For example, I began re-reading John D. MacDonald’s Travis McGee series, which seem quaintly sexist in the age of #MeToo. There are 21 McGees, beginning with “The Deep Blue Goodbye” (1964) and ending with “The Lonely Silver Rain” (1985).
I can forgive McGee’s valiant-knight brand of sexism in the same way I forgave my grandmother’s referring to African Americans as colored people.
I’ve also re-read Robert B. Parker’s Jesse Stone novels, and a number of Parker’s Spenser novels. There are 40 Spensers, beginning with “The Godwulf Manuscript,” (1973) — lots of company on lots of future bike rides.
Quickly, a few more recommendations:
“Righteous Prey,” and John Sandford’s 32 other Prey novels; “The Local,” a legal thriller set in Texas by Joey Hartstone; “Hollywood Ending,” by Ken Auletta, about convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein; “City on Fire,” or anything by Don Winslow; “Philip Roth; The Biography” by Blake Bailey; “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris.
As I said, I’ve been reading – a lot! Til next time.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers Inc., and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.