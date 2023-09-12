The first time I heard Jimmy Buffett’s music, life seemed very hard. He made it seem less so.
I was 27 that year, living in a cold place — Oskaloosa, Iowa. It felt like there was nothing between me and the North Pole. The relentless wind chilled my Southern bones.
I was perhaps the youngest publisher of a daily paper in the United States (an exaggeration, but not far off).
We battled an intractable competitor. I also fought against feeling altogether over my head. I pretended a confidence I didn’t feel.
I was a husband and a father, suddenly responsible for two children, a 3-year-old girl and a baby boy.
On a visit home, my sister Anne asked me how I liked being a publisher.
“Nobody told me it would be so … hard,” I said. We were outside, and it was dark. I was glad because she couldn’t see the terror in my eyes.
It was about then, the summer of 1977, that I first heard “Margaritaville.” It was a masterpiece of escapism and set Buffett on the road to becoming something rare — an easygoing billionaire.
“Living on sponge cake, watching the sun bake/
All those tourists covered with oil …/
There’s booze in the blender, and soon it will render/
That frozen concoction that helps me hang on.”
Yes, I thought, that’s exactly what I need. Some cold, sweet thing to help me hang on.
When my eyes opened each morning in the summer of 1977, it seemed that my challenge was to hang on through one more day, fighting fear. Jimmy Buffett’s music provided surcease.
I learned his story — born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and reared partly in my home state, on the Alabama Gulf coast.
I knew it well — that strip of brilliant, white sand fronting the Gulf between Fairhope, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida. It was the last place I’d been where life seemed uncomplicated, full of careless promise.
The summer after my junior year in high school, two friends and I drove down, slept in the car, got terribly sunburned, chased girls and experimented with that era’s most dangerous drug — alcohol.
Jimmy Buffett took me back to that golden moment. I suspect that’s exactly what he did for millions of others.
Eventually, we bought out the Iowa competitor and made a success of the business. My two babies became the wonderful people they are today. Somehow, I did hang on and wound up where I am today, on another beach, as happy as anyone has a right to be.
When I learned that Jimmy Buffett died last week, it made me sad. But no surprise — death comes to everyone eventually. It’s a part of life.
I was sad I never had a chance to say thank you for taking me out of myself, for reminding me of blue oceans, sunshine and joy.
Maybe what Jimmy Buffett did wasn’t high art. To be sure, but it meant more to me than Beethoven ever could.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(1) comment
Very well said Dolph !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.