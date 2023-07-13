If you Google fear-mongering, this is what you’ll find at Wikipedia:
“Collective fear is likely to produce an authoritarian mentality, desire for a strong leader, strict discipline, punitiveness, intolerance, xenophobia and less democracy … . Historically, the effect has been exploited by political entrepreneurs in many countries for purposes such as an authoritarian government, voiding democratization, or preparing the population for war.”
In our world, there are examples of that everywhere. Fear-mongering always employs terrifying language, hyperbole and the notion that the end of life as we know is either at hand or just around the corner.
Thus, real problems with manageable solutions become American carnage.
Donald Trump in his inaugural address spoke of shuttered factories, disaster and collapse.
When running in 2020, Trump said, “If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional rights.”
Demolish the suburbs? That’s a scary thought, and completely unhinged.
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said, “The woke mind virus is basically a form of cultural Marxism.”
“The United States has been increasingly captive to an arrogant, stale and failed ruling class,” DeSantis writes. “Entrenched elites have driven our country into the ground.” Into the ground!
Unfortunately, it’s not only Republicans who use fear. To be fair, I had to look a little harder for examples of President Biden’s fear-mongering, but they exist.
In his most recent State of the Union address, Biden accused Republicans of wanting to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare. That’s a scary notion for many, and Biden knew it was not a serious issue.
And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has for years promoted the fearful BS that vaccines give rise to autism. He has said the government “knowingly allowed the pharmaceutical industry to poison an entire generation of American children.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization say there is no link between vaccines and autism.
Politicians try to make us mad, first, but if you scratch that scab of anger, fear lies beneath. Fear makes people stupid, pliable and exploitable.
Certainly, we do not live in a perfect world. Disease still arrives unexpectedly, unfairness and bigotry survive and stupidity abounds. But there are many who have overcome, even when the odds are against them. America offers more of that kind of opportunity than any other country.
Beneath the surface of every zealot’s terrifying message, right or left, fear lurks. Fear of change. Fear of powerlessness. Fear that the work of a lifetime will be destroyed or lost.
And these days politicians fan those flames of fear for their gain.
Next time you hear a politician explaining in overblown, fearful language what a dark, awful place the world is, step back from that message. Be curious and be cautious.
Nobody’s coming to destroy your suburban home. There is no thug on your doorstep to seize your shotgun.
Who gains by the fear and who loses?
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
" fear-mongering" When I see the phrase I think of the climate cult. And with "climate change" in the school curriculum many young fear for their future. What's left out is that these predictions have been around for some time and as the predicted "doomsday" comes and goes that can is kicked down the road. Should we give up our individual liberties for a disproven theory based on manipulation of data? No.
