The people of Galveston County should support Dr. Jochen Reiser and hope he succeeds.
Reiser, the new president of the University of Texas Medical Branch, sat down earlier this week with The Daily News’ editorial board. The fact that he did so was encouraging all by itself.
Reiser said he had read all the Daily News coverage related to the medical branch, much of it critical — “often at 5:30 in the morning.” He smiled when he said it.
This newspaper has reported on problems of long delays in accessing health care and the latest blow-up, the foolish politically-pressured censure of a visiting lecturer from Texas A&M University.
After the meeting, I asked others who attended for adjectives describing the man we just met.
“Frank, thoughtful, realistic, humble (at least not cocky), persuasive, ambitious, well prepared, unassuming, open-minded, smart, approachable, confident (yet measured).”
I didn’t ask for positive descriptors, but that’s what I got.
Some personal information … Reiser grew up in the Black Forest region of Germany (“You know,” he said, “Hansel and Gretel.”). He speaks with a modest German accent. He attended Heidelberg University. He is divorced, father of three.
He spent most of his career in America doing medical research in big cities — New York, Miami, Chicago. He currently rents, on the island (population 53,000), and he likes it.
“When I drove over the causeway the first time, I thought, ‘This thing (the medical branch job) better work out.’ I really liked it here, and I felt connected right away.”
For our editorial board, two pieces of big news emerged.
Those were, first, an ambitious goal for access to non-emergency health care and, second, Reiser’s commitment to academic freedom on the heels of the controversial decision, before he arrived, to “censure” Joy Alonzo, a guest speaker at the medical in March 2023.
“I think a patient who calls for non-emergency care should be able to see a doctor or another health care professional within two weeks,” he said. Currently, that lag time often is two to six months, not weeks.
“I don’t want to come across as Mr. Know-it-all or imply we can push a button and make this happen quickly. That’s not realistic. It will take several years of hard work and a careful strategic plan.”
Reiser said the controversial censure of a guest speaker was a “very hasty reaction, and honestly nothing needed to be done.” He said people should be able in an academic setting to “speak freely and learn freely.”
The decision to issue the censure, after pressure from state government officials, came during the tenure of interim president Dr. Charles Mouton, and most assume Mouton signed off on it.
Reiser is just beginning to get his feet on the ground at the medical branch. As he does that, we (meaning the people of Galveston County) should support him. His success will be our success.
And if he fails to bring change, the county will suffer mightily.
That’s especially true for Galveston Island, where the medical branch over 50 years assiduously created for itself a healthcare monopoly.
That monopoly status brings with it a higher level of responsibility. So, we shall see.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
