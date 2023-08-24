Professor Joy Alonzo made some comments that apparently wounded well-placed right-wing bullies in the Texas state government. Specifically, I’m talking about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.
The censure was a case of craven butt-kissing. It was cowardly, and it was embarrassing, an offense against free speech and academic freedom. It was morally wrong in nearly every way.
As the medical branch struggles to become a first-rate provider of clinical care, a site for meaningful research and a place to train Texas’ best and brightest, toadying to know-nothings isn’t helpful.
Some background might be helpful. The problem in providing background is that medical branch leadership has gone to ground. No one apparently is willing to take responsibility for the censure fiasco.
In March, Texas A&M University Professor Alonzo, an expert on opioids and overdoses, spoke to a group of medical students. In that talk, it was alleged, she accused Dan Patrick of saying overdose victims got what they deserved.
She later was suspended by Texas A&M and investigated by A&M officials. They said they were responding to the medical branch censure. After the investigation revealed no offense, Alonzo was reinstated on March 21.
Turns out, predictably, that Alonzo’s comments seem to have been reasonable and stated with discretion. She was engaged in a legitimate discussion of how health care intersects with state law and with its opinion leaders.
But my interest is in the medical branch’s actions.
First, and this is an important tell, nobody at the medical branch will own this. The letter outlining the censure was signed by something called The NHB Team (Neuroscience-Human Behavior).
It’s labeled “A Statement of Formal Censure.” It’s short and concludes: “We hereby issue a formal censure of these statements (sic) and will take steps to ensure that such behavior does not happen in the future.”
So, medical branch, where in your written policies is such a censure mentioned? What is the process for censuring a guest speaker?
Who has the power to censure a speaker? Is it an individual or committee? Who decided such censure was appropriate in the case of Alonzo’s comments? What does censure mean, and what penalties does it carry?
What steps will the medical branch take to ensure future speakers offend no one in Austin? What form of prior restraint of free speech will that require? Explain, please.
An academic institution worthy of the name must be free, now and forever, to tackle any issue important to the people it serves. There are few issues more vital than drug addiction with its death-dealing and enormous social costs.
Every time such inquiry occurs, the people are well served. And each and every time such inquiry occurs, someone is liable to be offended.
Sometimes they deserve it.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
