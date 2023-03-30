I’ve been asking myself lately what Donald Trump is so mad about. And Ron DeSantis, too. What’s his beef?
It’s a serious question. I hope the people in our internet forums will take up the subject. I’d really be interested in their thoughts.
Life’s been good to both Trump and DeSantis. It’s blessed them with wealth and power, good health and loving families. Yet both men seem to think America is a dark and fearful place, and one in need of radical change.
I see things differently. Life in America has given me more than I expected, so I’d suggest moving cautiously to change fundamental things in fundamental ways.
But listen to the terrifying rhetoric of Trump and DeSantis, the two most likely to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Trump in his 2017 inaugural address painted a bleak picture of America in decay, with shuttered factories littering the landscape “like tombstones,” with lazy, uneducated young people and radicals everywhere undermining peace and prosperity.
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” Trump said. This week, Trump said on Fox News, “Our country is dead.”
DeSantis recently released a manifesto in book form called “The Courage to be Free” ($21 in hardcover on Amazon). I read it, and there’s a lot in there. Mainly this — DeSantis, like Trump, is terribly unhappy with America.
“The United States has been increasingly captive to an arrogant, stale and failed ruling class,” DeSantis writes. “Entrenched elites have driven our country into the ground.”
Really? Into the ground? I’m not seeing that.
This eagerness to change the country in radical ways is trending now on the right.
Tucker Carlson (estimated net worth, $30 million) thunders anger and despair on Fox News nightly. People who drive Cadillacs and $65,000 pickup trucks nod their heads in solemn agreement.
It’s ironic that conservatives in general report being happy in their personal lives, but unhappy with the country. They like their jobs, their families, their communities. For confirmation, see the Wall Street Journal’s recent polling.
Yet they see gloom and doom, American carnage, just over the horizon.
“… Conservatives claim greater contentment in their private lives — and then go out and vote for paranoid outsiders and burn-it-down populists,” wrote New York Times columnist Ross Douthat (March 29).
“Witness, too,” Douthat notes, “the intellectual correlative of this populism, the sense of despair over America among certain right-wing thinkers, the impulse toward desperate measures to change the national trajectory.”
Life experience, as well as sober reflection, leads to suspicion of the angriest and most radical voices on the left or right.
Of course, America can and should change for the better — more freedom, more prosperity, more opportunity, more tolerance and more respect for one another.
But I’m wondering what Trump and DeSantis think we must burn down to make America great again? What will be the cost, and who will gain? And why must we be so damn mad all the time over everything?
Politicians and pundits like us best when we are in fear. Fear makes people stupid and pliable.
