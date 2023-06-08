Last week, Teri and I settled down to watch the final episode of the Apple TV show "Ted Lasso."
We laughed, and we cried a bit. That’s the way this show has been lately — quirky, funny but also a sort of roller coaster. Emotion springs up unbidden from something inside me I didn’t even know existed.
Not everyone loved the show about a Quixotic American football coach. He leaves his disintegrating marriage back in Kansas to coach an English soccer team. He knows nothing about that sport.
One liberal New York Times writer said the show is based on the fantasy of a “soft masculinity.”
“In real life,” he wrote, “young men are often told their moral absolution comes in the form of toughness … .”
A conservative writer in The Federalist says the show is “deeply conservative.”
It proves “that deep down most of us respond strongly to the themes of conservatism: kindness, heroism, personal responsibility, continuity with the past, hard work and family.”
One writer compared Ted Lasso to a Christ-like holy fool. Tish Harrison Warren, an Anglican priest, wrote, “The so-called foolishness of holy fools is tethered to their spiritual insight. They offer a change in perspective.”
As did Ted Lasso, who foolishly cared less about winning than about his impact on the people around him.
In an early episode, someone asked Ted why he and his wife were splitting up. “She said she couldn’t live with my unrelenting optimism.”
Ted Lasso became a welcome antidote to the unrelenting pessimism around us — in our politics, in our media and especially in our social media, where self-righteous fury draws more clicks than praise.
Another writer, Margaret Rinkl, wrote "Ted Lasso" was “a television series in which bad behavior is almost always motivated by some hidden, healable pain; one in which selfishness and vindictiveness rarely reflect the full sum of someone’s character and forgiveness liberates forgiven and forgiver alike.”
Before writing this column, I texted 20 friends and family members and asked, “Are you a Ted Lasso fan? Why or why not?”
Most of the responses were positive, though one of my rich friends said he couldn’t afford to pay for Apple TV.
One friend wrote she tried to resist Ted’s optimism but found it impossible. My niece wrote the show was “like potato chips and chocolate, the perfect blend of sweet and salty. Team Roy Kent!” My 14-year-old grandson, surprisingly, said Lasso is his all-time favorite show.
This is what my wife wrote:
“Forgiveness, redemption, acceptance and hope were the central themes of the show. In our world where there is so much division and dissension, Ted Lasso was a welcome respite.”
That sentence reminded me why I have loved her so much for so long.
A television program that can bring out our shared understanding of life, that can bring us back to the certainty that love is not an illusion, is a thing of lasting value.
It is the best kind of gift, one we have no right to expect.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
